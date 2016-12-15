A home where zen meets ultra modern

On homify, we have seen some incredible Japanese projects. There was the prismatic house in the woods, the home with the secrets to low-cost construction and the cool concrete house made warm with wood. Modern projects from Japan inspire us to adopt a fresh look at home architecture.

Today, we will tour the Sayo Home built at the edge of a golf course. It takes advantage of the natural beauty of the fairway in its backyard. The home has clean ultramodern design with earthy Zen design principles throughout. Wrapped in a natural environment that brings the fun of the outdoors inside the home, this house is a revitalizing retreat. Let’s start our tour now of this balanced and refined home!