How to make your kitchen the heart of your home

Check out the far wall of this kitchen! Chalkboard paint on a wall is a fun project that boasts a lot of versatility. In this kitchen, they use the chalkboard wall to communicate what’s on the shelf!

You can use a framed chalkboard, whiteboard, or bulletin board in your kitchen. It’s a space to share your feelings, share information, and keep mementos. Somebody pass the chalk! We hope you enjoyed our guide to making the kitchen the heart of your home.

