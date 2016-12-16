An eerily beautiful home amid the dunes

Today, we’ll tour an eerily beautiful mansion that is far nothing like the average beach house. The home is nestled amongst the dunes in Hook of Holland, a town close to Rotterdam known for its wide sandy beaches. The owners dreamed of a home draped in this sandy landscape that could shift and slope around them.
The home is built in layers which reflect the quality of the layers of sand in the surrounding landscape. Each side of the home has a radically different look. The mansion has a hauntingly beautiful quality thanks to the art collection on display inside.
The home looks modern and institutional. It’s almost like the lair of a villain in a science fiction movie. Simple concrete stairs float up from the sand and into the home. Grey tones dominate from the corrugated concrete and tile walls.
We can appreciate the various levels of the home and see that it’s built right into the dunes. From this angle, the home looks like an alien spaceship that’s landed in the sand. The green stone tile wall is a gorgeous feature of the exterior. It recalls green seaglass that you might find on the nearby private beach.
The home is built from shapes that interact with each other. Check out the bottom floor that’s like a half buried bunker with curved walls. The second floor is a sleek glass rectangle that prominently overhangs. The structure of the home stands in stark contrast to its surrounding environment.
A wall made entirely of glass creates a futuristic look. These massive windows capitalize on the panoramic views of the beach landscape. A disconnected terrace seems to float away from the house towards the beach. On the top floor, there is another terrace to enjoy the views without getting sand everywhere.
The slanted door brings you into a surreal art gallery space. Exposed concrete walls evoke the rugged feel of the dunes. The stairs create beautiful architectural lines. It’s dizzying to be in this bottom. It’s solidly built like a bunker while it’s curved shape give it high style.
The staircase seems to float in this clean, empty space. It makes the perfect gallery. We can see the careful layering of the house. We love the unfinished bare concrete walls. From this entrance, there are still few signs of life. Let’s go inside more and learn more about this eerily beautiful home.
This is the first glimpse of the building that we’ve seen of it looking like a home. Cream coloured curtains and wooden floors bring natural shades and textures into the home making it warm. The home is full of sharp lines and angles. An unexpected painted brick wall brings a traditional building material into this modern home.
The center of the home has a courtyard that frames a dune. It’s meant to showcase the dune in its purest form. Providing light to the entire home, this courtyard shows how central the sand dunes are to the design of the house.
This kitchen has dark wood and clean, open spaces. The floor to ceiling windows flood light inside. It seems like the kitchen is floating in space above the sand. This look is oddly appealing because the cleanness of the design helps to relax the mind.
Here is a view of the main living spaces in the home. An unexpected pop of colour from the blue cabinets is a welcome addition to the plain colour scheme of the home. A white globe light fixture seems to melt into the background. The rooms are sparsely furnished in a way that recalls 2001: A Space Odyssey. While the modern look of the home is striking, it’s the forest and beach outside that command the most attention.
Our last stop on our tour ends here at these seats next to the fireplace. Beside the dining area, this is a cozy spot to sit by the fire and look out into the courtyard. Check out how angles of the roof create unique lines and shapes in the interior. The home’s architects have created an incredible home!
We hope you enjoyed our tour of this one of a kind home amongst the dunes. It has it's own unique look that we find to be eerily beautiful.