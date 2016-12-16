An eerily beautiful home amid the dunes

Today, we’ll tour an eerily beautiful mansion that is far nothing like the average beach house. The home is nestled amongst the dunes in Hook of Holland, a town close to Rotterdam known for its wide sandy beaches. The owners dreamed of a home draped in this sandy landscape that could shift and slope around them.

The home is built in layers which reflect the quality of the layers of sand in the surrounding landscape. Each side of the home has a radically different look. The mansion has a hauntingly beautiful quality thanks to the art collection on display inside.