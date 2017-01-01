The home that's artfully sophisticated

This home in Warsaw has been designed by the interior architects at Kołodziej Szmyt & Interior Design. This team has managed to create a stunning home in the artistic and historical city of Warsaw with their strong style insight. With a colour palette of white, grey and blue, and sleek, modern designs, this apartment makes a very aesthetic and functional use of all its 840 square feet.
The home has been layered with elegant glass and brass pieces like these as well as timeless fresh flowers.
The glossy white textures in the neutral kitchen meet their fitting match in the wooden pieces that represent the Nordic school of design.
The grey walls have slim lines of moulding even as the sapphire blue chair makes an artistic statement when placed against this wall and the portraits.
The wooden panels here have been polished to perfection and they entertain elegant pieces like the mirror and the barn style table bearing flowers.
The simple use of varied shades of blue has made for a bold statement in the neutral living room.
The home has terraces that can be reached from the various levels of the home.
The beautiful terrace has wide wooden planters with colourful flowers and soothing greenery that sits against the glass railing as you enjoy a view of the skyline around you.
The home has been done up with vibrant blues and whites to create a bold statement with a soothing look.
The casual dining area has wood-paneled storage on one side and elegant wooden dining furniture on the other side. It is accompanies by navy blue chairs.
The deep velvety purple blue shades of the tapestry in the wooden den is one that makes for a luxurious feel with a book lined bookshelf behind the couch.
The vintage miniature car collection is a quirky addition to the home.
The elegant wooden corridor with storage on one side is highlighted with focused lighting.
The storm lanterns, iron end tables and a massive mirror make for a stunning statement in this space with the right kind of lighting to brighten up the narrow area.
The cabin-like quarters of the bedroom have been done up in navy blue and white. The wooden pieces balance the look and keep the solid shade from looking too overwhelming.
The study of the home is made up of simple white furniture while the cream walls have been left bare so that the imagination may thrive completely!
Smooth white surfaces, minimalistic designs, wall-to-wall mirrors and a practical wooden cabinet make the bathroom simple yet stylish. Purple accent lighting adds pizzazz.
