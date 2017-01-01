Your browser is out-of-date.

The home that's artfully sophisticated

Justwords Justwords
Living room
This home in Warsaw has been designed by the interior architects at Kołodziej Szmyt & Interior Design. This team has managed to create a stunning home in the artistic and historical city of Warsaw with their strong style insight. With a colour palette of white, grey and blue, and sleek, modern designs, this apartment makes a very aesthetic and functional use of all its 840 square feet.

Elegant elements

Kitchen Grey
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The home has been layered with elegant glass and brass pieces like these as well as timeless fresh flowers.

Wooden and glossy textures

Kitchen Grey
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The glossy white textures in the neutral kitchen meet their fitting match in the wooden pieces that represent the Nordic school of design.

Artistic and eclectic

Living room
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The grey walls have slim lines of moulding even as the sapphire blue chair makes an artistic statement when placed against this wall and the portraits.

Wooden panelling

Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The wooden panels here have been polished to perfection and they entertain elegant pieces like the mirror and the barn style table bearing flowers.

Simple yet bold

Living room
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The simple use of varied shades of blue has made for a bold statement in the neutral living room.

Sunlight and fresh air

Patios & Decks
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The home has terraces that can be reached from the various levels of the home.

Open terrace

Patios & Decks
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The beautiful terrace has wide wooden planters with colourful flowers and soothing greenery that sits against the glass railing as you enjoy a view of the skyline around you.

Vibrant punch

Living room
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The home has been done up with vibrant blues and whites to create a bold statement with a soothing look.

Elegant dining room

Kitchen
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The casual dining area has wood-paneled storage on one side and elegant wooden dining furniture on the other side. It is accompanies by navy blue chairs.

The swanky den

Living room
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The deep velvety purple blue shades of the tapestry in the wooden den is one that makes for a luxurious feel with a book lined bookshelf behind the couch.

Vintage collection

Living room
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The vintage miniature car collection is a quirky addition to the home.

Elegant corridor

Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The elegant wooden corridor with storage on one side is highlighted with focused lighting.

Delicate industrial touches

Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The storm lanterns, iron end tables and a massive mirror make for a stunning statement in this space with the right kind of lighting to brighten up the narrow area.

Beautiful bedroom

Eclectic style bedroom
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The cabin-like quarters of the bedroom have been done up in navy blue and white. The wooden pieces balance the look and keep the solid shade from looking too overwhelming.

Soothing study

Study/office
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

The study of the home is made up of simple white furniture while the cream walls have been left bare so that the imagination may thrive completely!

Chic bathroom

Eclectic style bathroom
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Smooth white surfaces, minimalistic designs, wall-to-wall mirrors and a practical wooden cabinet make the bathroom simple yet stylish. Purple accent lighting adds pizzazz. 

Eclectic style bedroom
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Eclectic style bathroom
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Eclectic style bathroom
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Eclectic style bedroom
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kitchen
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej &amp; Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz
Kołodziej & Szmyt Projektowanie wnętrz

Check out another tour here - Get inspired by this beautiful 700 square foot apartment.

The clever home extension that packs it in
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

