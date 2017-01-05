The home that nails modern rustic style

The next home will take you back to the countryside, yet it will keep a precious sliver of modern urban living alive. How, you may ask? The answer is a minimalist style with oodles of panache for a wholesome look and feel. We have visited this compact villa and are now inviting you inside to catch a glimpse of the magic that its stone and white design is busy creating. Take this next home tour of the house done up by architects at Z House to know more!