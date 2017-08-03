Renovation: A Canadian kitchen gets an amazing makeover

Today we’re taking a look at an updated kitchen in the Canadian suburbs inspired by Tuscany. The original kitchen had a funky 70’s look that desperately needed an update. They got rid of the worn cabinetry, fluorescent lighting, and California ceiling.
Now the kitchen is a beautiful space to cook, relax, and spend time with family. They have shaken off the 70s and transformed into a bright and homey space. Let’s take a look now at the renovated kitchen and dream of Tuscany!
Part of this kitchen’s style comes from its Shaker influence. Shaker style is where simple design meets quality craftsmanship. It uses warm yellows and dark wood in its colour scheme. Shaker style also means that there is enough storage. A place for everything and everything in its place. In this kitchen, treasures collected over the years from Italian travels are on display.
Shaker style means cutting down on clutter. This kitchen uses kitchenware and tile to bring colour and decor to the kitchen. Since every item has a function, there is little in the way of superfluous decor. This is how you shake it with style!
The renovated kitchen is clean and white with a flat ceiling. It has lights installed overhead. White shelves and cabinetry add to the look. The crisp white is the perfect backdrop to showcase the natural wood floors. A couple of yellow stools sit at the front of the counter to create a cozy breakfast bar. Simple tulip shaped overhead lights hang above the counter to bring more gentle light.
The hardware on the cabinetry fits with the shaker style theme of the kitchen. Custom built cabinets with glass panels installed make the kitchen feel open and bright. Track lighting under the cabinets is helpful when you’re chopping vegetables at the counter. Open shelves and glass cabinets you create an opportunity to show off kitchenware. The pops of colour from the ceramics give the kitchen a homey feel.
We love the stone counter tops in this kitchen. The stone is naturally detailed and adds character to the kitchen. A couple of framed illustrations are propped up on the counter. It’s a perfect detail for the kitchen because it doesn't take up much space but adds warmth and depth. The black frame is an elegant accent that picks up on the dark fixtures on the cabinets. A clean white tile backsplash completes the crisp and homey look of the space.
The kitchen has a semi-open plan, sharing the space with the dining table. The u-shaped kitchen is cozy and sweet. Cooking is much faster with everything in one central place! An area rug beneath the table creates a sense of separation between the rooms.
Check out the kitchen's breakfast bar being used in action! We love breakfast bars because they create a casual space to enjoy a meal or cup of coffee. It's a fun everyday space in the kitchen.
One of the best features of the kitchen reno is this tile accent wall. The tiles are a beautiful Tuscan yellow with a glossy sheen. Imagine having mementos and reminders of your favourite vacations inside your kitchen. It’s an everyday reminder of the most memorable times of your life!
Engulfing the fridge is this cabinet wall that creates storage for the kitchen. The microwave seems to float above some drawers. Looking at the bottom of these cabinets, you can see that they have little feet. It lets them show off more of the wood floor beneath them. The cabinets in this kitchen are an amazing addition to the kitchen reno.
Thanks for checking out this awesome Canadian project with us! Now we are going to check the price of flights to Italy.