Renovation: A Canadian kitchen gets an amazing makeover

Today we’re taking a look at an updated kitchen in the Canadian suburbs inspired by Tuscany. The original kitchen had a funky 70’s look that desperately needed an update. They got rid of the worn cabinetry, fluorescent lighting, and California ceiling.

Now the kitchen is a beautiful space to cook, relax, and spend time with family. They have shaken off the 70s and transformed into a bright and homey space. Let’s take a look now at the renovated kitchen and dream of Tuscany!