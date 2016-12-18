The best DIY tips of 2016

Think you need to be a practiced artist in order to paint your own walls? Think again. Stencils lessen the chances of ending up with something you don't like, creating smoother contours, straighter lines, and even compositions – the best part? You can make them yourself from cardboard! This looks especially stunning in a bedroom as a substitute for a headboard.

For more inspiration for decorating your walls, have a look at this ideabook with 10 ideas for dressing up your walls!