​17 secrets a plumber will never tell you

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Ground Floor Refurbishment - Gaskarth Road, Clapham, Affleck Property Services Affleck Property Services KitchenSinks & taps Metallic/Silver
It's always good to have a number of reliable home professionals on hand for when your home maintenance gets over your head, from plumbers to landscapers. Still, it doesn't hurt to have some knowledge about your own affairs, especially when it comes to the pipes that run through your walls! There may be water-related issues that you can detect, assess, and solve yourself, by learning more about your home plumbing. Of course, you should always contact a professional for emergencies and intensive projects, but educating yourself can't hurt – and it might be able to save you some valuable $$$!

1. You need a plumber less often than you think

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
Sink with drain grooves on the worktop

For example, you can redecorate or refinish much of your rooms yourself, once a plumber solves the leakage issues. You don't need a plumber to put up your wall paper!

2. Replacing a washing machine is about two minutes worth of work – not an overly involved endeavor!

Handle less Polar white Glamour, PTC Kitchens PTC Kitchens Modern kitchen
Handle less Polar white Glamour

3. Do not put detergent in your toilet bowl

Sanitari Bagno Moderni, bagno chic bagno chic BathroomToilets
It damages the pipes, which are expensive to replace.

4. You can find your own main valve yourself

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California

This allows you turn off the water, rather than having to call someone to do it, and you also avoid any associated  emergency fees.

5. Hair in the drain is more than just nasty

Botanical Bathroom from Bathrooms.ccom Bathrooms.com BathroomBathtubs & showers
Botanical Bathroom from Bathrooms.ccom

Hair can clog drains farther down than you can clean with ordinary tools, and requires an expensive call to plumber to come in with a drain snake.

6. Do not place your faith in 'soluble' wipes

Künstlerhaus, Neumannstraße in Düsseldorf - Hochwertiger Mieterausbau, insa4 ingenieure sachverständige architekten insa4 ingenieure sachverständige architekten BathroomToilets
They don't dissolve as quickly as you might home, and can clog the drain very fast if you use a lot.

​7. Pay per job, not per hour

Bathroom Temza design and build BathroomSinks
Bathroom

It works best for you if the job is often completed in one go, and billed as such.

​8. Replacing the flusher is easy

Kenny&Mason Cloakrooms, Kenny&Mason Kenny&Mason BathroomToilets
Kenny&Mason
The components are inexpensive, and you don't need special skills or tools in order to do it.

9. Monday is the busiest day for plumbers – you may incur extra costs

Modern kitchen sink tap with red splashback Affleck Property Services KitchenSinks & taps Metallic/Silver
Modern kitchen sink tap with red splashback

10. Do not hang anything on pipes or conduits

Bitra Hook Rail, Rowen & Wren Rowen & Wren KitchenStorage
Bitra Hook Rail

You'll weaken them and may have to replace them at great expense.

​11. Old toilet parts can be very difficult to remove

Fonds sous-marins, Atelier Frederic Gracia Atelier Frederic Gracia BathroomToilets
Natural reactions with water and minerals over time can cause parts to stick – if you're removing something, don't use tools to pry – simply apply strong, consistent force and expect it to take a while. Make sure your bathroom is free from clutter, just in case something comes loose suddenly. Otherwise, you might end up damaging a piece with a tool and buying a whole new toilet.

​12. Close off taps off in winter

Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform Ingarden Ltd Garden Plants & flowers
Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform

Prevent them from freezing, which causes them to expand and break. This common problem is totally preventable.

​13. Never ignore a dripping faucet

Kitchen Temza design and build KitchenSinks & taps
Kitchen

It won't go away if you ignore it. The sooner you tackle this, of less water and money you'll waste.

​14. Most plumbers should be able to identify your problem for free

Perrin & Rowe of Mayfair Glenlith Interiors (Scotland) Ltd KitchenSinks & taps
Perrin & Rowe of Mayfair

… And provide you with a quote.

​15. Don't just choose a plumber at random

Small utility sink AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
Small utility sink

Always check reviews and depend on word-of-mouth advertising.

​16. Clear all items that might be in the way for the plumber ahead of time

Marble Vanity Unit Ligneous Designs BathroomStorage
Marble Vanity Unit

Then your plumber won't have to charge you for the extra time they spend moving the stuff out from under your kitchen sink.

​17. It's advisable to ask around

Paradise Target Tiles BathroomDecoration
Paradise

Ask for several quotes for different scenarios, check with other plumbers for reference, and make an informed decision.

Looking for plumber to help you redesign your bathroom? Have a look at the inspiring bathroom renos in this ideabook!

What do you think about these practical home plumbing tips? Comment below!

