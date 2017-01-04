​17 secrets a plumber will never tell you

It's always good to have a number of reliable home professionals on hand for when your home maintenance gets over your head, from plumbers to landscapers. Still, it doesn't hurt to have some knowledge about your own affairs, especially when it comes to the pipes that run through your walls! There may be water-related issues that you can detect, assess, and solve yourself, by learning more about your home plumbing. Of course, you should always contact a professional for emergencies and intensive projects, but educating yourself can't hurt – and it might be able to save you some valuable $$$!