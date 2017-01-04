​17 secrets a plumber will never tell you

It's always good to have a number of reliable home professionals on hand for when your home maintenance gets over your head, from plumbers to landscapers. Still, it doesn't hurt to have some knowledge about your own affairs, especially when it comes to the pipes that run through your walls! There may be water-related issues that you can detect, assess, and solve yourself, by learning more about your home plumbing. Of course, you should always contact a professional for emergencies and intensive projects, but educating yourself can't hurt – and it might be able to save you some valuable $$$!
For example, you can redecorate or refinish much of your rooms yourself, once a plumber solves the leakage issues. You don't need a plumber to put up your wall paper!
It damages the pipes, which are expensive to replace.
This allows you turn off the water, rather than having to call someone to do it, and you also avoid any associated emergency fees.
Hair can clog drains farther down than you can clean with ordinary tools, and requires an expensive call to plumber to come in with a drain snake.
They don't dissolve as quickly as you might home, and can clog the drain very fast if you use a lot.
It works best for you if the job is often completed in one go, and billed as such.
The components are inexpensive, and you don't need special skills or tools in order to do it.
You'll weaken them and may have to replace them at great expense.
Natural reactions with water and minerals over time can cause parts to stick – if you're removing something, don't use tools to pry – simply apply strong, consistent force and expect it to take a while. Make sure your bathroom is free from clutter, just in case something comes loose suddenly. Otherwise, you might end up damaging a piece with a tool and buying a whole new toilet.
Prevent them from freezing, which causes them to expand and break. This common problem is totally preventable.
It won't go away if you ignore it. The sooner you tackle this, of less water and money you'll waste.
… And provide you with a quote.
Always check reviews and depend on word-of-mouth advertising.
Then your plumber won't have to charge you for the extra time they spend moving the stuff out from under your kitchen sink.
Ask for several quotes for different scenarios, check with other plumbers for reference, and make an informed decision.
Looking for plumber to help you redesign your bathroom? Have a look at the inspiring bathroom renos in this ideabook!