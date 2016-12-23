A fold-out holiday home for play and pleasure

The architects who designed this summer house have created a simple, modular home perfect for a simple life in the country. The house – measuring just over 500 square feet – squeezes a large set of functional elements into a small, economically wise space.

This modular home is not only a fantastic option for a weekend out of town, but also a multi-purpose space that accommodates a range of lifestyle and activity options. As a holiday home, the price of building the home has been kept relatively low, with many of the components being manufactured beforehand and assembled on site – an aspect which also minimized interference with the natural features that closely surround the home.