Beautiful Corian for every room in your home

Corian is the brand name for a solid surface material. It is most often used as a material for building countertops and bench tops, but it is also used in decor and furniture in other rooms of the home. It was invented in 1967, and since then its popularity has steadily increased, to the point at which it is now being used in the exterior facades of many homes.

Never heard of it? If you're looking for a finishing material that's versatile, durable and elegant, Corian is a great choice. This material is durable, providing a non-porous, homogeneous surface. It consists of approx. 1/3 acrylic polymer, also known as PolyMethyl, and 2/3 alumina trihydrate (ATH), a material derived from bauxite ore. As a completely man-made substance, Corian is available in a palette of almost a hundred colors, making it easy to accommodate into any design scheme.

Learn about this material and how you can use it in your home!