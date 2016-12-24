Beautiful Corian for every room in your home

Corian is the brand name for a solid surface material. It is most often used as a material for building countertops and bench tops, but it is also used in decor and furniture in other rooms of the home. It was invented in 1967, and since then its popularity has steadily increased, to the point at which it is now being used in the exterior facades of many homes.
Never heard of it? If you're looking for a finishing material that's versatile, durable and elegant, Corian is a great choice. This material is durable, providing a non-porous, homogeneous surface. It consists of approx. 1/3 acrylic polymer, also known as PolyMethyl, and 2/3 alumina trihydrate (ATH), a material derived from bauxite ore. As a completely man-made substance, Corian is available in a palette of almost a hundred colors, making it easy to accommodate into any design scheme.
Learn about this material and how you can use it in your home!
One of its most important features of Corian is its ability to create seamless connections that make surfaces appears smooth and monolithic. In terms of wear and tear, it's almost the ideal material – durable, resistant to high temperature, flexible and elegant. Modern processing technology makes it possible to achieve any shape and colour in a Corian material. Bonding techniques allows you to combine individual elements with no visible joints, making it easy to undergo repairs while maintaining a seamless aesthetic.
Contrary to popular belief, Corian is not self-cleaning. It is easy, however, for homeowners to help retain its original appearance. A damp cloth and a mild cream cleanser or common household degreaser can be used to clean stains on a regular basis.
Like any other countertop material, Corian countertops should be protected from heat damaged caused hot pans by using a hot pad or coaster – although it's somewhat heat-resistant, it's not heat-exempt!
The biggest drawback to Corian is its high price. This is due to a very laborious manufacturing process. However, the luxurious and elegant appeal of this material are certainly worth the price, as evidenced by this stunning kitchen.
Inspired by this design? View the work of the designers at RI.FRA MOBILI S.R.L. to find a larger collection of chic, minimalist products.
Corian works equally well in bathrooms. It is not cold to the touch, perfect for anyone who dislikes stepping onto a frigid tile floor in the winter. Bathtubs can be made from Corian as well. Its plasticity is very tempting – at 165 ° C it becomes stretchy, malleable for forming even the most complex shapes. It's perfect for those who love fluid, organic, and unusual forms in their bathroom design.
In the kitchen, Corian is used mainly as a work surface. As a non-porous surface, this material does not allow penetration from moisture, dirt, and bacteria. It meets the most stringent sanitary standards, and therefore is very often used in the medical industry (hospital operating rooms, doctors' offices) - and restaurant or industrial kitchens.
Another important advantage of Corian in the kitchen is its long lifespan. Remember, however, that as a flexible materials it is not always very scratch resistant, and can be damaged by high temperatures. A hot pot left too long will leave a mark on a Corian with a glossy finish, but by using a matte Corian finish, the evidence of any damage will not be as obvious.
For more inspiring kitchen designs, see this ideabook: 45 practical cabinets for a clutter-free kitchen
Natural uniformity and malleability makes Corian ideal for creating innovative chairs, tables, bookshelves, cabinets and many other pieces of furniture. Corian is strong enough to be used in the design of frequently-used furniture. Some designers also create stairs and partitions with Corian, and some create world famous designer furniture and custom gadgets. This versatile material offers a blank slate for innovation – the only limit is your imagination.