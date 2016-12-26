Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 sensational Scandinavian style rooms

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Living room
Loading admin actions …

Scandinavian style is undeniably a favorite, an inspirational aesthetic for anyone looking to infuse their home environment with simplicity and rejuvenation. Interior designers everywhere are finding their clients requesting that certain Scandinavian look.

Here's a few core tenants of Scandi style, and how they enhance your rooms:

Natural materials: unfinished wood is an especially popular material in Scandinavian schemes, but other natural materials such as branches, plants, linen, canvas, fur, leather, and wicker also make the cut. Scandinavian furniture and decor attains a certain ability to providing grounding and establishment, creating a close connection to the nature that has been infused into the room via natural, unfinished, and raw materials.

Neutrals: tones that are sandy, woody, and earthy in nature often dominate Scandinavian colour schemes. 

Light hues: you'll be hard pressed to find a Scandinavian-style living room full of deep jewel tones (although you'll find light splashes of them, surely). Instead, Scandinavian colours schemes are kept light, often using hues with a creamy, pale, or pastel characteristic.

Lightweight furniture: natural materials are the grounding element in Scandinavian decor – this style does not rely upon heavy, large pieces of furniture to maintain a sense of weight and establishment. You'll find that Scandi rooms often appear light, with fine lights, lightweight materials, and plenty of negative space characterizing the furniture and decor.

Geometrical themes: looking around a Scandinavian room, you're bound to find a playful mixture of geometrical patterns that are often intricate, crisp, and subtle in nature.

Quirky baubles: Scandi style loves to infuse a quirky sense of personality into the room. Funky odds and ends, small figurines, and artistic or abstract representations of nature are often present.

1. Sitting room

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES, Bloomint design Bloomint design Living room
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – GUEST HOUSES

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

2. Living room

MOEMA CF, Lembi Arquitetura Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura

Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura
Lembi Arquitetura

3. Hallway and stairs

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL
Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL

4. Living room

ИНТЕРЬЕР VA, INT2architecture INT2architecture Living room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

5. Living room

Piso Vilas, Castroferro Arquitectos Castroferro Arquitectos Modern living room
Castroferro Arquitectos

Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos

6. Living room

Wrocław / Maślice, mieszkanie - 43m2, razoo-architekci razoo-architekci Living room
razoo-architekci

razoo-architekci
razoo-architekci
razoo-architekci

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Dining room

Home Staging Nordic-Retrò, Venduta a Prima Vista Venduta a Prima Vista Living room
Venduta a Prima Vista

Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista
Venduta a Prima Vista

8. Deck

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Patios & Decks
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

9. Kitchen

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Dining room

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Kitchenette

Яркая индивидуальность в типовой квартире, Anna Clark Interiors Anna Clark Interiors Kitchen
Anna Clark Interiors

Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors

12. Dining room

homify Scandinavian style dining room Black
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Bedroom

Appartamento Residenziale - Brianza 2014, Galleria del Vento Galleria del Vento Scandinavian style bedroom
Galleria del Vento

Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento
Galleria del Vento

14. Studio apartment

Интерьер DG, INT2architecture INT2architecture Nursery/kid’s room
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

15. Bedroom

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

16. Children's bedroom

Conoce esta Casa Estilo Nórdico [Barcelona], A! Emotional living & work A! Emotional living & work Teen bedroom
A! Emotional living &amp; work

A! Emotional living & work
A! Emotional living &amp; work
A! Emotional living & work

17. Bathroom

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

18. Foyer

Vakantiehuis Schiermonnikoog, Binnenvorm Binnenvorm Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Binnenvorm

Binnenvorm
Binnenvorm
Binnenvorm

19. Accessories

Clapham Common Flat 2 YAM Studios Scandinavian style bedroom
YAM Studios

Clapham Common Flat 2

YAM Studios
YAM Studios
YAM Studios

20. Living room accessories

Ookinhetpaars de webshop voor kleurrijke kussens en prachtige plaids, Ookinhetpaars Ookinhetpaars Living room
Ookinhetpaars

Ookinhetpaars
Ookinhetpaars
Ookinhetpaars

Ringing in the new year with a few updates to your home decor? Have a look at this ideabook: Watch for these home decor trends in 2017

10 home decor blunders you keep making
What do you think of Scandinavian home decor? Comment below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks