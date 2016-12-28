A fabulous family home with an industrial edge

This homify tour takes you to the town of Lorsch, Germany where the architects from Hewig Haus Raum Planungs GMBH have designed this modern detached house. The home gives its residents – a single family – three floors of living space, with common space on the ground floor, kids rooms on the second, and a parents' bedroom and terrace on the third. This simple and efficient design provides a good layout for a busy family lifestyle, while also fitting in perfectly with the existing structures surrounding the site.
One of the clear stipulations of this project was the necessity of fitting the structure within the boundaries created by the residential homes either side, the garden in the back, and the street. Therefore, the architects have chosen a vertical design with fully functional living space in the attic in order to achieve a large enough floor plan without crowding the neighbors. The classic gabled roof and iconic rectangular base make for a classic image of
home, with a playful assortment of windows that give the facade a bit of personality.
On the south side of the home, a backyard garden has been created. The house faces this garden with a cube clad in a dark grey, which seems to extend energetically into the yard. On top of this grey cube, the family enjoys a lovely rooftop terrace with scenic views of the garden!
As evidenced by the large assortment of furniture and accessories in this backyard, this family enjoys a wide variety of activities! Over time, the newly planted saplings will provide shade for the kids as they play in the summer, and the patio enjoys a very open connection to the home's interior for ease of movement coming and going between the two spaces.
The surfaces of this kitchen are what immediately characterize this room as a high-tech, heavy duty space! The kitchen takes on an industrial-chic atmosphere with a ceiling that appears to be made of concrete, and a textured floor below that portrays a gritty, durable look. The countertops and cabinets gleam in a brilliant white, creating a very sterile atmosphere for the family's cooking space!
On the second floor, the kids enjoy their own bathroom, decorated in a playful blue tile. Blue is often a popular choice for bathrooms, as the colour connotes the natural cleansing elements of water and sky.
The third floor – or, what is the attic in most 2-story homes – contains the parents' bedroom, bathroom, and the rooftop terrace. The bathroom achieves a rare view of the street through a wide, floor to ceiling window which can be covered by pulling the white blinds across the pane. This modern bathroom also takes on a slightly industrial look, similar to the kitchen, with sturdy structures, sharp lines, and durable surfaces in a charcoal grey. The black window frame also adds its sturdy, square presence to the room, emphasizing a strong rectilinear theme.
