A fabulous family home with an industrial edge

On the south side of the home, a backyard garden has been created. The house faces this garden with a cube clad in a dark grey, which seems to extend energetically into the yard. On top of this grey cube, the family enjoys a lovely rooftop terrace with scenic views of the garden!

As evidenced by the large assortment of furniture and accessories in this backyard, this family enjoys a wide variety of activities! Over time, the newly planted saplings will provide shade for the kids as they play in the summer, and the patio enjoys a very open connection to the home's interior for ease of movement coming and going between the two spaces.