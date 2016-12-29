Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 spectacular homes that celebrate solitude

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Prefabricated home
Loading admin actions …

Who hasn't dreamed of having a peaceful retreat somewhere off in the wilderness? Moving away from civilization, you can reconnect with nature, understand yourself, and discover a greater depth of life. Many people each year choose to move away to remote places to live lifestyles that provide a sense of grounding and self-reliance – if you're planning to be one of them, have a look at these homes! These architects have designed these houses to live within their natural surroundings, instead of competing with them, providing an ideal setting for attaining a healthy peace of mind.

1. ​A cabin on the riverbank

Haus am Thurnberger Stausee, Backraum Architektur Backraum Architektur Modern houses Wood Black
Backraum Architektur

Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur
Backraum Architektur

 Simple and warm, this cottage is an excellent example of how it is possible to adapt to the terrain, taking advantage of the slope in order to provide prime views of the winding river. Minimalism is cultivated in this design, which exhibits a measured, neat and homogenous wooden exterior. Stained a shimmering black, the surfaces of this structure reflect the sun, helping this home to change its look in harmony with the sun and seasons.

2. ​Up close and personal

025軽井沢Sさんの家, atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE Patios & Decks Wood Brown
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE
atelier137 ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OFFICE

When you have a forest at your front door, it's impossible not to feel free. This home establishes a very personal relationship with nature, as sliding windows can be moved aside to remove any sense of a barrier between the indoors and the outdoors.

3. ​Letting the plants grow

Pocket House homify Rustic style house
homify

Pocket House

homify
homify
homify

 This property cultivates a very exotic and tropically-inspired style, with plants sprouting energetically from various spaces in the home's design. Wood, stone and glass characterize the building itself, which offers a wooden interior glowing with a warm golden light. Inside, the rooms achieve minimal separation, with a fine mirror providing a partition between the common and private areas of the home; however, you'll notice that there's really no area of the home that's truly private, as its sheltered forest location provides plenty of privacy, the natural way.

4. ​Becoming one with the Earth

져스틴하우스의 적정기술주택, Just-In House(져스틴 하우스) Just-In House(져스틴 하우스) Modern houses
Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)

Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)
Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)
Just-In House(져스틴 하우스)

Integrated into the slope of the land, this particular house surprises by the creativity of its design. Built in blocks comprised of window and door frames, this home makes a powerful statement about upcycling! With the mound of Earth providing structure and privacy, the rest of the home is characterized by an open, light, and transparent appearance.

5. ​Oval-shaped home

SHELL, ARTechnic architects / アールテクニック ARTechnic architects / アールテクニック Modern houses
ARTechnic architects / アールテクニック

SHELL

ARTechnic architects / アールテクニック
ARTechnic architects / アールテクニック
ARTechnic architects / アールテクニック

Although this may look like an alien spaceship, this house keeps things down to Earth with organic shapes, natural woods, and the incorporation of natural views into its design. This oval-shaped wonder is clearly created for admiring its surroundings!

​6. Modular house in a meadow

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Prefabricated home
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

This modular home is impressive, not so much because of its size or design, but because of its location! A modular home can be constructed quickly and cheaply in a variety of locations with little impact on the environment, and it appears that this example has landed lightly on its little legs in the middle of a wide open field! A miniature world within itself, this home draws a picture that challenges a typical idea of context, with an absence of landscaping, driveways, porches, and other elements that serve to anchor a house in its surroundings.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​7. Building blocks

Grillagh Water, Patrick Bradley Architects Patrick Bradley Architects Modern houses
Patrick Bradley Architects

Grillagh Water

Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects
Patrick Bradley Architects

 Built with two overlapping blocks, the first floor rests on the ground, while a second floor block is accessible from the top of the slope. This modern structure offers a highly unexpected vision of modernity tucked away in the corner of this peaceful farm!

For more modern container-style homes, check out this ideabook: 6 budget-friendly container houses you'd want to live in

8. ​Beach house

Paraty House, Studio MK27 Studio MK27 Modern houses
Studio MK27

Studio MK27
Studio MK27
Studio MK27

Far from what you'd typically imagine as a 'beach house', this modern home takes the concept of a beach hut and upgrades to an authoritative, sweeping structure designed to sun itself in the tropical sun. The elongated form matches the extensive wooden patio and long pool below, drawing long lines that live in harmony with the seaside horizon.

​9. House in the mountains

Elatos Resort & Health Club, studioReskos studioReskos
studioReskos

Elatos Resort & Health Club

studioReskos
studioReskos
studioReskos

A sturdy retreat, this mountain home is tucked away quietly among the mountain pines. Thick stone walls ensure that this structure stands just as strong as the mountain upon which it is built, while warm wooden details and multiple fireplaces add warmth for cool mountain temperatures.

10. ​Basking in the sun

PROJETO CASA DA REPRESA, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Country style house
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

This home takes advantage of its location in the middle of a sloping field with a large terrace directly attached to the house. Some homes offer a friendly facade as a greeting to guests – this one offers its entire interior, paying homage to the great outdoors! The simple shed roof is extended to provide a generous awning for the sunny terrace.

A modern home with a classic face
What do you think of these rural homes? Comment below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks