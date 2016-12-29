Your browser is out-of-date.

This barn-shaped home keeps things light and fresh

Light, breezy, neutral, and natural: if these are the words you'd include in your dream decor scheme, then you'll enjoy a tour of this Dutch home, created by the architects of Bongers Architecten. This family-friendly space offers an upbeat and spacious atmosphere with a dynamic interior layout for family living.

​Barn house

The architects who designed this home have given it the nickname of barn house due to the home's elongated, barn-like shape and exposed interior beams. The main structure of the house is formed by these beams, which is covered by a roof shell that flows from the gabled roof to cover the exterior walls of the home as well.

​Front entrance

This front enhance offers no steps or railings – just a simple concrete surface and overhang that's formed by an extension of the upper floor. This design is practical, minimal, and highly approachable, as this front door greets guests in an open and streamlined manner.

​Backyard

The back of the home opens up with more windows (in fact, mostly windows!) to face the lush green backyard. A playful pathway comprised of square cement slabs continues the theme that you've just seen in the front, this time trailing off into the grass, offering a physical connection between the home and the green expanse of yard. A second floor balcony achieves a superb, unobstructed view through a glass railing, as a brick chimney weaves up through the home's back end in an unusual exposed design, serving as a visual grounding anchor for the light and clear materials that make up the back of the home.

​Kitchen and dining room

Oriented to take advantage of the home's elongated shape, this kitchen sprawls out across the home, ending in a sunlit dining room at the end. Exposed wooden beams add a subtle hint of a rustic aesthetic, but all around, the appliances and decor ring with modern and Scandinavian undertones.

Throughout this space you'll notice that the decor has been kept light and natural, with most of the furniture clad in neutral greys, creams, and beige. This light colour palette works magnificently with the ample sunshine, creating a lighthearted atmosphere that's soothing and fresh.

Central dining room

This unique L-shaped layout places the dining room at a central point in the ground floor, with a living room off to one side, and the kitchen off to the other side. This dining-centric design places a heavy emphasis on gathering together around the dining room table, an iconic image of family life. With the upper floor loft enjoying a friendly view over the dining room as well, this area becomes a spot where the entire house comes together!

​Living room for all seasons

The living room has been placed under an upper floor, and thus enjoys a more intimate setting with a lower ceiling overhead. Chairs can be drawn to the fireplace in the winter, and during the summer, large sliding doors open up this room to provide easy access to the patio.

For a tour of another modern, barn-inspired home, have a look at this modern and minimalist wonder!

What's your take on this barn home and its lovely neutral home decor? Comment below!

