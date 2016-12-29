This barn-shaped home keeps things light and fresh

Oriented to take advantage of the home's elongated shape, this kitchen sprawls out across the home, ending in a sunlit dining room at the end. Exposed wooden beams add a subtle hint of a rustic aesthetic, but all around, the appliances and decor ring with modern and Scandinavian undertones.

Throughout this space you'll notice that the decor has been kept light and natural, with most of the furniture clad in neutral greys, creams, and beige. This light colour palette works magnificently with the ample sunshine, creating a lighthearted atmosphere that's soothing and fresh.