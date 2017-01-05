This small bathroom got marvellously revamped

A bathroom makeover is often put off till later, since it’s time-consuming, costly and a lot of hassle. Especially if some restructuring is involved, the project becomes all the more tedious. But postponing a bathroom renovation usually leads to getting stuck with a space that is neither stylish nor rejuvenating. So today, we will take you through an elegant transformation project in Italy that was accomplished without any structural changes. And yet, the outcome is inspiring! The architects at Carlo Omini Architetto have done a great job truly. Let’s take a look.
Previously, this bathroom looked terribly old-fashioned with its brown and beige tiles, and dull sanitary fixtures. But now, grey tiles add tons of personality and modernism to the space, without moving any walls. Also, smart fixtures have been introduced and the new bathroom looks dramatically different.
Different shades of grey make this bathroom a dynamic and cool space. Tiles of different sizes have been used for the walls and floor to create visual depth and interest. Artificial lights brighten up the space, while the wooden window frame adds warmth.
The tiles cladding the walls, the floor and even the shower enclosure have been chosen with great care. They are distinct and make for a layered look in this bathroom. The slim stone tiles in the shower nook are an organic addition and truly refreshing after a tiring day.
From this angle, you can clearly admire the shower stall and the door of the bathroom. The white door balances the grey colour palette of this space, while its vintage mouldings have been retained for a charming touch.
The white sink looks very contemporary and stands out beautifully against the dark grey tiles. Small wall-mounted shelves on the side help in easily organising toiletries and make for a lightweight look, unlike a cabinet.
Hope this smart bathroom renovation has given you a lot of ideas for your own project. So don't bear with a boring and dated bathroom anymore. Welcome change!