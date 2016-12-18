An elegant energy-efficient family home

The sprawling and stylish house that we are about to explore today in Germany, combines the essence of Bavarian tradition with pre-Alpine style architecture for a picturesque look and feel. The combination of wood and white prevails both on the outside as well as the inside of this residence. Built with energy-efficient materials and equipped with numerous glass doors and windows, this home makes a minimal carbon footprint. The interiors are contemporary and decked minimally, and come with smart storage solutions. The generous use of white ensures that the house reflects natural light abundantly, and keeps the interiors warm and bright. Let’s learn more about this creation by the interior architects at W. Raum Planung + Einrichtung.