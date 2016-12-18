Your browser is out-of-date.

A beautiful hillside house to put you in a holiday mood

Justwords Justwords
Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
The architects at Samy & Ricky Arquitetura in Sao Paulo bring you a beautiful and stylish Brazilian house built on a sloping plot of land. The experts revamped the original house and constructed a guest house, games room and a swimming pool, so that the property feels perfect for the owners who have children and the grandmother who stays with them. All the environments are aesthetically connected with each other, despite the slope of the land, and the surrounding greenery offers a gorgeous backdrop for the property. The interiors are modern and trendily furnished, with wooden elements providing warmth and cosiness. And space has been intelligently utilised too.

Lovely approach

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

A winding driveway lined with stone and flanked by beautiful gardens takes you to the house which looks warm and inviting. Sloping roofs lined with shingles, soft neutral colours and pretty architectural lines add to its appeal.

The way down

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

To reach the stylish wood and glass entrance of the main house, you need to take a charming stairway that overcomes the slope of the plot. On either side, you will find lush bushes and well-maintained grassy stretches which add colour to the light-hued exterior walls.

The way up

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

Another stairway takes you from the main residence to the games room, guest house and pool which are on a higher level. The games room is a charming affair as you can see, with its sloping roof, neat glass windows, and concrete planters holding small shrubs.

Gorgeous pool

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

The fashionable rectangular pool is a sight for sore eyes with its crystal clear blue waters and smooth wooden deck. Modern recliners wait for you to sunbathe or relax with a book, while glass balustrades secure the pool area without destroying the view.

Relaxing terrace

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

A wooden ceiling, pillars made from tree trunks, and lavish glass windows create a modern yet rustic setting for this airy terrace. Cosy rattan furniture makes the spot ideal for chatting with friends, enjoying drinks, or simply unwinding.

Come inside

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

The entrance of the main house is a trendy wooden affair flanked by frosted glass panes for a modish look. The staircase which has been remodelled is now a neat wooden structure with glass and steel for its balustrades. What a lovely sight!

No space goes waste

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

We love how the space under the staircase has been used to accommodate an in-built grey shelf which holds books and decorative pieces.

Stylish dining

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

A neat grey sideboard and a couple of steps demarcate the dining area from the foyer, besides offering storage room for crockery and cutlery. The dining furniture is simple yet fashionable, while the lamps hanging from the ceiling look extremely tasteful.

Warm and cosy living

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

The living area is a mix of warm wooden tones and stylish shades of grey, with trendy furniture offering cosy seating. The L-shaped sofa comes with a shelf on the backside which provides storage space, while a modern fireplace under the TV keeps everyone toasty. The wooden panel behind the TV features sleek, dark shelves to hold accessories and artefacts.

Minimal and pretty kitchen

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

With its sleek designs, smooth and glossy white cabinets, and large glass windows, the kitchen looks minimal yet elegant. The neat black countertop breaks the monotony of white, while the ceiling features wood and a splash of turquoise for vibrancy.

Simple and serene bedroom

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

A soothing and neutral colour palette helps this minimalist bedroom to appear comfy and relaxing. Soft bedding, a graceful lamp and a delightful wooden ceiling… what more do you need!

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

Projeto Atibaia - SP, Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura

Samy & Ricky Arquitetura
Samy &amp; Ricky Arquitetura
Samy & Ricky Arquitetura

Here’s another tour to give you more ideas - Your home can be as cozy as this chalet.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

