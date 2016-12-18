A beautiful hillside house to put you in a holiday mood

The architects at Samy & Ricky Arquitetura in Sao Paulo bring you a beautiful and stylish Brazilian house built on a sloping plot of land. The experts revamped the original house and constructed a guest house, games room and a swimming pool, so that the property feels perfect for the owners who have children and the grandmother who stays with them. All the environments are aesthetically connected with each other, despite the slope of the land, and the surrounding greenery offers a gorgeous backdrop for the property. The interiors are modern and trendily furnished, with wooden elements providing warmth and cosiness. And space has been intelligently utilised too.