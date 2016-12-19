A seamlessly simple yet beautiful family home

Simple and neat structural lines, soothing colours and the warmth of wood make this house in Kowanówku, Poland, a treat for the senses. Built neatly with a traditional gabled roof, this residence merges well with its neighbours and yet stands out. The facade is such that the privacy of the family is maintained, but the backside opens up to the garden through lavish glazing. A tidy little garage accompanies the abode, and connects with the main building stylishly. Interiors are spacious, minimally furnished and airy. Credit for this creation goes to the architects at Prodom Architektura I Konstrukcja.