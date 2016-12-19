A seamlessly simple yet beautiful family home

Simple and neat structural lines, soothing colours and the warmth of wood make this house in Kowanówku, Poland, a treat for the senses. Built neatly with a traditional gabled roof, this residence merges well with its neighbours and yet stands out. The facade is such that the privacy of the family is maintained, but the backside opens up to the garden through lavish glazing. A tidy little garage accompanies the abode, and connects with the main building stylishly. Interiors are spacious, minimally furnished and airy. Credit for this creation goes to the architects at Prodom Architektura I Konstrukcja.
When viewed from the street, the residence appears smart, modern, warm and yet private. Few windows on this side of the house protect the inhabitants from the inquisitiveness of strangers, while skylights ensure that the interiors stay bright. The combination of grey and white is a classic touch, while light-hued wood adds cosiness to the building. The house shares a flat roof with the garage, and this shaded passage conceals the main entrance.
We love how the garage door merges seamlessly with its wooden surroundings. This lends a tidy and pleasant appearance to the entire property. The driveway is neatly paved as well.
Unlike the facade, the backside of the house looks more open and airy, thanks to the sliding glass doors. These help in integrating the indoors with the verdant outdoors beautifully.
The backyard terrace is neat, grey and contrasts the fresh and gorgeous grass nicely. The spot is ideal for sunbathing, relaxing with a book, admiring nature or enjoying hot meals with loved ones.
Note how the garage comes with a backdoor which goes well with the grey wall, just like the front door. From the garden, the house looks as stylish as it looks from the street.
The roof connecting the house and the garage acts as a shade above the main entrance, protecting visitors from sun and rain. It also creates an airy passage of sorts between the two structures.
The dining space is tastefully yet minimally furnished, with wall to wall glazing offering a refreshing view of the yard. Ample sunlight floods this space, making for a warm and cheerful ambiance.
Right next to the dining space is the modern and warm kitchen. Smooth wooden cabinets and sleek designs make this a very practical and pleasing space, which allows guests to socialise with the chef easily.
From the floor plan, you can clearly see the layout of the home and its connection with the garage. The living space and staircase is towards the facade, while the kitchen and dining areas face the backyard. All functional areas are spacious and well-merged with each other.
Enjoyed exploring this trendy home? Check out another tour here - Get inspired by this beautiful 700 square foot apartment.