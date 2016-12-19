Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A seamlessly simple yet beautiful family home

Justwords Justwords
Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Simple and neat structural lines, soothing colours and the warmth of wood make this house in Kowanówku, Poland, a treat for the senses. Built neatly with a traditional gabled roof, this residence merges well with its neighbours and yet stands out. The facade is such that the privacy of the family is maintained, but the backside opens up to the garden through lavish glazing. A tidy little garage accompanies the abode, and connects with the main building stylishly. Interiors are spacious, minimally furnished and airy. Credit for this creation goes to the architects at Prodom Architektura I Konstrukcja.

Smart facade

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

When viewed from the street, the residence appears smart, modern, warm and yet private. Few windows on this side of the house protect the inhabitants from the inquisitiveness of strangers, while skylights ensure that the interiors stay bright. The combination of grey and white is a classic touch, while light-hued wood adds cosiness to the building. The house shares a flat roof with the garage, and this shaded passage conceals the main entrance.

Up close

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

We love how the garage door merges seamlessly with its wooden surroundings. This lends a tidy and pleasant appearance to the entire property. The driveway is neatly paved as well.

Backyard bliss

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Unlike the facade, the backside of the house looks more open and airy, thanks to the sliding glass doors. These help in integrating the indoors with the verdant outdoors beautifully.

Open air entertainment

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

The backyard terrace is neat, grey and contrasts the fresh and gorgeous grass nicely. The spot is ideal for sunbathing, relaxing with a book, admiring nature or enjoying hot meals with loved ones.

A different view

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Note how the garage comes with a backdoor which goes well with the grey wall, just like the front door. From the garden, the house looks as stylish as it looks from the street.

Shaded passage

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

The roof connecting the house and the garage acts as a shade above the main entrance, protecting visitors from sun and rain. It also creates an airy passage of sorts between the two structures.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Dining with a view

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern living room
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

The dining space is tastefully yet minimally furnished, with wall to wall glazing offering a refreshing view of the yard. Ample sunlight floods this space, making for a warm and cheerful ambiance.

Cozy kitchen

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern living room
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Right next to the dining space is the modern and warm kitchen. Smooth wooden cabinets and sleek designs make this a very practical and pleasing space, which allows guests to socialise with the chef easily.

Detailed floor plan

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

From the floor plan, you can clearly see the layout of the home and its connection with the garage. The living space and staircase is towards the facade, while the kitchen and dining areas face the backyard. All functional areas are spacious and well-merged with each other.

Other pictures from this project

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Study/office
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Dom w Kowanówku, Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja Modern houses
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja
Prodom Architektura i Konstrukcja

Enjoyed exploring this trendy home? Check out another tour here - Get inspired by this beautiful 700 square foot apartment.

The best DIY tips of 2016
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks