The best black and white kitchens of 2016

Black and white: a timeless combination that will never go out of style! From tuxedos to patterned bathroom floor tiles to the printed pages of a book, the juxtaposition of black and white calls to mind ideas of sophistication and refinement.

These beautiful two-toned kitchen designs take advantage of the luxurious, polished, and refined aesthetic of a black and white interior colour scheme. These architects and designers bring you the best in high-quality materials and modern design. If you're updating your kitchen in the new year, take note! These stylish kitchen designs offer up a classic colour palette that will still be style for years to come!