The penthouse apartment perfect for a modern family

This two-level penthouse apartment in Rome is spread over an area of 2,000 square feet, which has been used very sensibly and aesthetically. The entrance floor comprises of the living, dining, kitchen, master bedroom and a bathroom, while the upper floor is reserved for the children’s bedrooms and play area. Furnished trendily, this home uses vibrant decor accents, pops of bold colours, and plenty of glass to connect with the outdoors easily. The floors are wooden and warmth to each room, and the children’s rooms are especially colourful, creative and fun. Credit goes to the talented architects at Mob Architects.
The entrance floor features a modern white and wooden staircase which leads to the upper storey and lends privacy to the living room from the entryway. The space under it is used to park a scooter, while a splash of red on the wall adds colour.
Equipped with large glass windows, modern furniture, and soothing lights, the living area looks spacious, airy and refreshing.
A large and colourful artwork spices up the chic dining area with its trendy and sleek furniture. Massive glass doors lead you to a sunny terrace decked with lush plants.
Gleaming black cabinets add a bold and elegant touch to the open kitchen with its sleek breakfast nook in white. With earthy-hued tiles on the floor and glass doors opening up to the terrace, the kitchen looks cheerful and homely.
The large dressing room is fitted with tall and sleek shelves which help in perfectly organising clothes, shoes, bags and more.
Soft shades of white and grey and beautiful accent lighting make the master bedroom very relaxing. Sleek and modern furniture and a vibrant wall decor piece make this a playful and practical space.
This mostly white bathroom is fitted with trendy fixtures and a chic shower enclosure with walls clad in dark mosaic tiles. Bright lights and the use of mirrors and glass ensure openness and airiness.
A luxurious black leather couch and a stylish armchair make this space cosy and serene. In-built shelves offer storage space, while massive glass doors help in bringing the outdoors in. The terrace outside features a classy dining arrangement and offers a stunning view of the landscape.
The accent wall in this kid’s bedroom is a riot of colours and playful graffiti. It adds life and spice to the simple furnishing and the otherwise neutral room. This room opens up to an airy terrace as well.
Here’s another child’s bedroom, looking pretty with a colourful rug, playful toy bins and turquoise splashes on the closets. Large glass windows bring in tons of sunlight.
The wall behind the cute bed features floating shelves to hold books and games, while another wall has been devoted to the world. The colourful wall map decor is not just exciting but informative as well.
