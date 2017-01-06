The seaside home reno that makes a splash

With an area of only 247 square feet, this seaside studio apartment in Rochefort, France, is rented out to seasonal guests. Previously it was a shabby, gloomy and uninspiring space which could hardly be considered relaxing or rejuvenating. But thanks to the interior designers and decorators at MJ Interieurs, this place now reminds vacationers of the sea and sand beautifully. The renovation cost was less than $13,000 (Canadian) and involved the replacement of floors, and introduction of trendy fixtures, cozy textiles and smarter designs. Additional storage solutions were also added, and the new colour palette is a soothing mix of grey, blue and white. A sunny balcony adds to the charm of the property and keeps it well-ventilated and bright.