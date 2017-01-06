Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The seaside home reno that makes a splash

Justwords Justwords
Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

With an area of only 247 square feet, this seaside studio apartment in Rochefort, France, is rented out to seasonal guests. Previously it was a shabby, gloomy and uninspiring space which could hardly be considered relaxing or rejuvenating. But thanks to the interior designers and decorators at MJ Interieurs, this place now reminds vacationers of the sea and sand beautifully. The renovation cost was less than $13,000 (Canadian) and involved the replacement of floors, and introduction of trendy fixtures, cozy textiles and smarter designs. Additional storage solutions were also added, and the new colour palette is a soothing mix of grey, blue and white. A sunny balcony adds to the charm of the property and keeps it well-ventilated and bright.

Before: Drab entrance

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern style bedroom
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

The entrance was a drab and messy affair before, with stuff spilling out from the closet in the sleeping area.

After: Neat and welcoming

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern living room
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

A sleek white cabinet, some potted greens and a stylish mirror has changed the entryway dramatically. It looks fresh and inviting.

Before: Mundane interiors

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern dining room
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

Dull walls, cluttered shelves, and lack of warm or cosy accents made the interiors seem cold and harsh.

After: Seaside bliss

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern dining room
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

The wall holding the TV now features refreshing stripes in blue, grey and white, while quaint white furniture lends charm to the interiors. The dining arrangement is compact and cute with beautiful blue seats. The cabinet under the TV offers extra storage space, while the “OCEAN” lettering ensures a true seaside ambiance.

Before: Stuffy kitchen

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern kitchen
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

Old-fashioned cabinets, clutter, and lack of sufficient light made the kitchen gloomy and depressing.

After: Delightful change

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern kitchen
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

Smooth and glossy cabinets in light grey, neat niches for appliances, and wooden countertops make the kitchen smart and cosy. A large window brings in tons of sunlight, with black blinds adding a bold touch here.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

After: Stylish partition

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern kitchen
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

This smart and unique storage unit acts as a mini-bar as well. The grey and wooden combination is sophisticated, and the unit separates the kitchen from the rest of the apartment too.

Before: Dull bathroom

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern bathroom
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

Dated furniture and a boring shower stall couldn’t do anything to make the bathroom appealing. The walls looked dull as well.

After: Beach-themed makeover

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern bathroom
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

Now, the bathroom combines white and blue tiles along with mosaic for a cool and refreshing vibe. The shower enclosure is trendy and the fixtures are smarter too. The drawers under the sink offer lots of storage space.

Before: Listless living

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern living room
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

The living space looked bare and boring, while the bed in the sleeping area hardly promised any comfort.

After: So lovely!

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern living room
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

A cozy beige sofa, a charming house-shaped closet and a big bed now make the living and sleeping areas comfy and stylish. Large glass doors lead you to the balcony and bring in natural light for a bright ambiance.

After: Pretty balcony

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern terrace
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

The sleek and sunny balcony features slim and chic wooden furniture, so that you can spend leisurely hours here and admire nature. Bright cushions and potted plants add colour and cosiness to the space.

After: Dreamy ambiance

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern style bedroom
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

Note how the cabinet behind the bed has been halved to accommodate a stylish, striped headboard. A blue duvet and striped cushions add soothing touches to the bed. Softly glowing lamps and sconce lights are switched on in the evenings for a dreamy atmosphere.

Other photos from the renovation

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern style bedroom
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern style bedroom
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

Here is another makeover story you will love - 4 fantastic bathroom renos.

Boring interiors? 6 ways to improve your home decor immediately
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks