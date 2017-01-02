​7 lighting mistakes you should cast to the shadows

There are many decor mistakes that can mar the artistic and creative beauty of a space. The way we express ourselves is a unique thing, yet there are certain rules and boundaries that we need to adhere to, so that our creative expressions make coherent style sense. From organization to flow and even the kind of theme we choose, there are many aspects where we can go wrong. Lighting is one such subtle field that can make or break your decor scheme. So what are the lighting mistakes that we make? Let us take a walk through these seven mistakes to learn more!