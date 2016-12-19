Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 gates that will impress the whole block

Justwords Justwords
Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

The doorway to your home is one that should ideally reflect your personality as well as the character of your home. There are many ways in which you can make the ideal first impression. We have brought you a collection of 15 doors that will be an inviting addition to your home’s facade.

1. ​Interlaced metal

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

The interlaced industrial metal design is one that makes for a robust yet stylish statement in any kind of home and theme.

2. Modern oriental

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern Windows and Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

The terracotta roof over the modern gates makes for a rather modern oriental look that will have your visitors swooning!

​3. Stainless steel with cutwork

Edelstahl Sichtschutz, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

The beautiful and delicate cutwork in the solid stainless steel gate creates an artistic look. The shine of the steel makes the pattern come alive with a peekaboo vibe.

4. ​Rustic flavour

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern Windows and Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

This rustic wooden door with a trellis on top makes for a down to earth statement which would do well in a home, bearing a stone or wooden facade. The stone pillars are the right addition to this gate.

5. Eclectic look

주택 리모델링, 해밀건축사사무소 해밀건축사사무소 Minimal style window and door
해밀건축사사무소

해밀건축사사무소
해밀건축사사무소
해밀건축사사무소

This gate combines a variety of metals from marble to stone and even metal and bricks for its eclectic look. The effect is a very creative one!

6. ​Sliding gate

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Modern Windows and Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

The gate of this home is a neat sliding one with stone tiles on the wall to create a formal and solid look. Lamps have been fixed on top for maximum effect.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Varying heights

Visual Barriers Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Modern Garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Visual Barriers

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

This gate replicates the classic picket fence with a modern twist, thanks to the stainless steel used. The little square holes punched into the planks also make for a modern statement.

​8. Classic elegance

Portón ascendente, Elite Puertas Automaticas Elite Puertas Automaticas Modern garage/shed Iron/Steel Brown
Elite Puertas Automaticas

Elite Puertas Automaticas
Elite Puertas Automaticas
Elite Puertas Automaticas

This elegant gate has a design embedded to the top border while classic grills rest underneath. The effect is an impressive one that does not let you get away without a second glance!

8. ​All weather folding gate

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern Windows and Doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

This folding gate is made up of all-weather aluminum, which makes it a practical option for many kinds of places and climates. The modern design makes it all the more appealing.

10. Wooden gates

Reforma de vivienda con etiqueta de eficiencia energética A (Gran Alacant, Santa Pola), Novodeco Novodeco Scandinavian style windows & doors
Novodeco

Novodeco
Novodeco
Novodeco

The wooden gate of this home makes for a homely and charming statement even in the looming luxurious façade, which may seem intimidating to many. The palm trees nearby add to the wholesome appeal of the slim gate.

11. White waves

PUERTAS DE EXTERIOR, CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L. Garage Doors
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.
CIERRES METALICOS AVILA, S.L.

This metal gate is a sliding one that has been painted white as it slides in and out of its granite boundary and fence. The contrasting effect makes it all the more stylish and edgy.

12. Wide door

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern Windows and Doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

The wide gate here is a sliding one that is uber stylish and minimalist even as it enjoys a robust wooden shade.

13. ​Elegant wood

Puerta madera Cedro Odorata. , CHD COMPANY CHD COMPANY Garages & sheds Wood
CHD COMPANY

CHD COMPANY
CHD COMPANY
CHD COMPANY

The timelessness of wood has been captured well in this simple yet sleek door, which combines the planks in a horizontal stack.

​14. Swirls of style

Riyadh House, arqflores / architect arqflores / architect Modern Windows and Doors
arqflores / architect

Riyadh House

arqflores / architect
arqflores / architect
arqflores / architect

The delicate swirls of this gate have been rendered in iron for a delicate yet solid effect.

​15. Welded aluminum door

Puertas automaticas de aluminio soldado, Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Puertas Lorenzo, s.a Modern Windows and Doors
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a
Puertas Lorenzo, s.a

This automated gate has been welded with aluminum and it follows the slant of the ground. Take a look at another ideabook for more ideas - Wonderful Ideas for a Green Desktop!

A simple home with an extraordinary view
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks