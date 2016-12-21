A family home that's subtly superb

Today, we are going to look at how design professionals BTL Property LTD have converted and extended a family house, ensuring that it makes the absolute most of the space within the kitchen and the garden.

The ground floor of this home had previously been extended, but the construction had resulted in the splitting of the kitchen, the dining room and the cooking spaces.

In this project, the architects demolished the ground floor and then used a steel frame to form the basis structure of the extension. As you will soon see, the results are simply flawless.

The rest of the house also received a refurbishment with new bathrooms, new bedroom layouts and plenty more storage. The final look and feel is a beautiful family house with subtle features.

The main renovation took 18 weeks but it wasn't just the house that got a facelift. The garden was landscaped and constructed by BTL's Boutique Division. The owners wanted an attractive, modern, low maintenance, practical garden featuring a BBQ area, football-resistant raised flower beds, irrigation, lighting, a trampoline area, astro turf lawn and gravel paving.

They got it all!