9 decor blunders you should banish from your bedroom

We all know how important our bedrooms are. It's the space where we really get to relax and escape from the rest of the world, which is why it's so important that they are not only aesthetically appealing but comfortable and cozy too.

Once you have your dream bedroom design down, there are little mistakes that you could be making on a daily basis that are compromising just how homely, functional and inviting this space should be.

This is why today at homify, we have put together 9 common bedroom mistakes. These will not only make you aware, but ensure that you don't continue making them throughout your life.

It's incredible how a few small changes can change the whole look and feel of a room!