A cool home with a lofty appeal

Justwords Justwords
Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern living room
Remodelled by the architects at Field Architecture, this Parisian apartment flaunts a loft-like appeal, thanks to its many windows, stylish use of glass, and abundant use of white. Some interior walls were removed by the architects to make the living space larger. Glass panes were used along the length of the corridors to create an open and airy feel as well. The furniture is modern, while some traditional elements like old fireplaces and mouldings have been retained for a charming look. Take the tour to know more.

Bright and bold living

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern living room
The spacious and mostly white living space gets ample sunlight through the tall glass windows. A trendy sofa offers cosy seating, while the black floor to ceiling bookshelf lends a bold touch here. A sleek metal staircase takes you to a mezzanine-like structure so that you can easily reach the books on higher shelves.

Modern and quaint kitchen

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern kitchen
The smooth white surfaces in the kitchen reflect sunlight generously and make the space bright, cheerful and airy. Modern cabinets house all appliances neatly, while the island has extended to form a breakfast nook. Mouldings on the ceiling lend a quaint touch here.

A different view

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern kitchen
Thanks to the simple yet elegant wooden dining furniture and parquet flooring, this contemporary kitchen gets a warm and rustic appeal. The old fireplace looks charming, while a vibrant painting adds colour here.

Pure and serene bedroom

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern style bedroom
Filled with generous splashes of white, this minimal yet stylish bedroom looks like paradise. A charming four-poster bed, plush bedding, softly glowing lamps, and smooth walls make for a dreamy ambiance here. Some decorative pieces and essentials break the monotony of white.

Playful kid’s room

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Nursery/kid’s room
The kid’s room is a fun and charming space with the loft reserved for sleep and the space under it devoted to study and games. The study station is equipped with useful cabinets and accompanied by cute wooden chairs. Wall-mounted shelves help in arranging books, toys and more.

Stylish corridor

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
White walls make the sleek corridor appear bright and spacious, while glass panels near the ceiling visually open up the space. The warm wooden floor and a neat row of artworks make the corridor cosy and homely.

Smart bathroom

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern bathroom
White mosaic and stone tiles make this modern bathroom a refreshing space, while a stylish sink, in-built niches and elegant lights add convenience. Since the bathroom shares the same glass panels as the corridor, it looks bright and open.

Glamorous!

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern bathroom
Golden mosaic tiles adorn this entire bathroom for a glamorous and luxurious look and feel. Smooth and sleek designs, transparent glass doors and a neat mirror make this space trendy and comfy.

Check out another story for more ideas - This gorgeous wave-shaped home makes a splash.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

