10 small homes that you'll fall in love with

If you're a fan of homify, you'll know that small homes in no way, shape or form necessarily mean compromising on trend, functionality or style. In fact, if anything, smaller architecture forces designers to be more cutting-edge, more dynamic, more innovative and more creative in their work, which results in homes that are simply out of this world.

Sometimes we can get a bit down at the thought of living in a small, cramped space, however. It can be hard to find inspiration, especially at this time of the year when the days are hot and the nights are even hotter! A small home can seem positively claustrophobic.

But don't despair. Today we are bringing you 10 small homes that will make you fall in love, reminding you just what you found so attractive about your small home to begin with. Not only will this help you to appreciate it more, but you'll be inspired to make some changes to make it that much more savvy!