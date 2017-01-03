​20 kitchens that shine in their simplicity

The kitchen is the space that needs to have good looks as well as the essentials required to cook a great meal. So come and take this ride with us as we visit 20 fabulous kitchens that can easily inspire you!
The various corners of this simple kitchen have been highlighted with the help of some soft and soothing lights.
This kitchen distributes the various material like steel, granite and wood in a judicious and even manner so that there is a wholesome look born from it all!
The bold colours like black and red define this compact kitchen and its sleek quarters.
The wooden element in this modern kitchen makes it a homely spot where the family can spend some quality time together.
The rustic hob top and the wooden finishes as well as the raw look on the walls makes for an old school and charming vibe, indeed!
This kitchen has been neatly fit under the staircase and has been done up with robust wooden cabinets and granite counters.
The mosaic wall of this kitchen brightens up the wooden and white environs. This adds a vibrant look to the space.
The two-toned wood in this space gives it a sophisticated and wholesome look. The warm tones make for a cosy feel.
The pops of colour in this chrome and white kitchen are courtesy the framed art work, displayed proudly on the backsplash.
This functional and compact kitchen has been done up with classic elements like pine wood cabinets and a bright saffron floor.
This brown and black kitchen has been done up with classy and robust elements set in a pristine white space.
The red and black kitchen here creates a play of contrasts so that the resulting look is a modern yet playful one.
The bright kitchen gets a whimsical touch, thanks to green neon hued cabinets with a contrasting black shade below.
The prettily printed mugs set the tone in this elegant kitchen and create a romantic spot for you to unwind.
The cherry polish of the cabinets and the large chrome appliances make a king sized statement in this compact kitchen. The stone-stacked island balances the entire look in a neat way.
The simple wall of red brightens the room and gives it a warm look at the same time.
This pretty kitchen has an open look, which has been done up with neutrals and woven baskets.
The red pops of colour sit well in this sleek white kitchen with its black counter tops.
The steel and wooden setting is a modern one with a wholesome feel.
The light yet sophisticated good looks of brown and black come together in this kitchen. Here are few more ideas that might interest you - 20 modern kitchens that are simply fabulous!