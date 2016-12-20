Fall in love with this fabulous 600 square foot apartment

This fashionable apartment in the Polish city of Dabrowa Gornicza uses a very modest area of 60 square metres intelligently, to create functional spaces that are aesthetic and practical. Common areas are merged together with an open plan layout, while trendy furniture promises comfort. Large glass windows bring in lots of sunlight and massive mirrors lend the illusion of extra space in different places. A soothing white and blue colour palette makes the home very inviting, while artworks make a unique decor statement. Credit for all this goes to the interior architects at Ale Design Grzegorz Grzywacz.
The spacious living area features modern furniture, soft curtains and a geometrically inspired colourful rug for a stylish setting. The black and white artworks on the blue wall behind the sofa add personality to the space, while doors leading to the common toilet and bedroom merge neatly with this wall.
The cosy dining arrangement is very close to the living space sofa and gets ample light through the glass windows. The brown chairs lend a warm touch, while unusual lamps hang over the table.
Smooth and glossy white cabinets make the U-shaped kitchen a bright and cheerful space. The sleek grey countertop and the beautiful blue backsplash tiles offer some contrast here, while small indoor greens add freshness.
The corridor leading to the more private quarters of the apartment is decked with multiple artworks on the right and a practical wall-mounted shelf on the left. At the end of the corridor is a floor to ceiling mirror which makes the home appear much bigger and open than it is.
The white shelving unit right next to the kitchen is a stylish and modern affair with ample space for organising books and artefacts. It saves on the floor area as well.
A pair of massive floor to ceiling mirrors next to the bed makes this bedroom appear large, airy and bright. Sleek wooden tiles line the floor as well as the wall behind the bed for a warm and cosy atmosphere, while the sleek furniture and bold black lamps make a modern statement.
Wood makes a warm and charming appearance in the master bathroom as well, contrasting the large grey floor tiles nicely. The fixtures are modern and sleek, while a large mirror makes the bathroom appear spacious and open.
This floor plan is very easy to understand and clearly shows how the apartment’s interior has been designed. The living, dining, kitchen and corridor form a single substantial common space, and the bedroom and bathrooms are of sufficient sizes as well.
