This modern home is simple yet stylish

The architects at Dom Arquitectura in Barcelona bring you a very contemporary, simple yet elegant home called Piso en Sarria. Rendered in soothing tones of white and grey with wooden elements for warmth, the interiors look inviting and refreshing. The decor is minimal and the furniture is neat. Equipped with glass windows in almost every room, there is no dearth of sunlight inside the home.
White walls, wooden flooring and sleek, fashionable furniture make the living area welcoming and serene. Trendy coffee tables, softly glowing lamps and large windows are other attractions here. Owing to an open plan layout, the living space merges with the dining nicely, while a beautiful staircase takes you to the bedrooms upstairs.
The wooden staircase stands out gracefully against the spotless white walls, while neat embedded lights illuminate each step. A sleek white railing offers support.
The wood and white colour palette of the kitchen makes it a warm and cosy space for cooking homely meals. Neat cabinets with minimal handles, frosted glass shutters and modern furniture make the space functional and aesthetic. A large window brings in natural light for a cheery atmosphere.
Equipped with playful wall decor items, fun cloud-shaped lights, and a bed with a quirky headboard, the child’s bedroom looks adorable. Indirect lighting and vibrant storage bins complete the look here.
Wood and white is the colour scheme in the simple master bedroom, which is fitted with sleek furniture and stylish lights. The inbuilt closet on the right makes organisation a dream.
Wood, white and grey come together in this warm and elegant bathroom for a delightful experience. Neat under-sink drawers offer storage space, while a large mirror makes the bathroom appear spacious and airy.
This bathroom too follows a neutral and cosy colour palette, with neat storage units and modern fixtures making the space convenient. A sleek glass panel separates the shower nook from the rest of the bathroom and adds a chic touch.
