A charming gable roof home

A gable roof is an architectural feature that's timeless. Also known as a pitched or peaked roof, gable roofs are some of the most popular roofs in Canada. They are easily recognized by their triangular shape. More importantly, they easily shed water and snow, provide more space for an attic or vaulted ceilings and allow for more ventilation.

Designed by the architects at Villa Delphia, this home is a charming take on a traditional bungalow.