A charming gable roof home

A gable roof is an architectural feature that's timeless. Also known as a pitched or peaked roof, gable roofs are some of the most popular roofs in Canada. They are easily recognized by their triangular shape. More importantly, they easily shed water and snow, provide more space for an attic or vaulted ceilings and allow for more ventilation.
Designed by the architects at Villa Delphia, this home is a charming take on a traditional bungalow.
The home is simply stunning with a grey tiled facade on the one side, which extends up into a beautiful, grey gabled roof. This creates a rather dramatic look and feel.
On the other side, the designers have introduced a beige wall and large glass windows and doors, which bring a modern and stylish touch to the space. It also mixes up the textures and tones of the exterior design.
There is a subtle perimeter fence that runs around the property as well as a gorgeous little garden, which enhances the facade.
From this side of the house, we can see just how appealing and cutting-edge it is. This angle really gives us a sense of how the different tones, textures and materials work together in harmony.
The stone driveway that surrounds the home not only provides plenty of space for visitors to park, but also creates a very modern and sophisticated look and feel.
The designers have ensured that this home has a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces, without compromising on the privacy of the family. Don't you love the little wooden bench that sits outside, offering the family a comfortable little spot where they can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air?
Apart from the first glimpse that people get of your home, the entrance plays a huge role in the first impression that people will get of your home. This entrance is simply flawless.
A little grey pathway leads up to a large rectangle door and glass window, which extends all the way up to the second floor. This creates a beautiful and stylish design, while offering guests a little glimpse into the home.
The small garden that flanks the front door also plays a role in creating an enchanting, warm and welcoming first impression.
Have a look at how you can make a big impression with a small front garden.
Unfortunately we can't explore the whole home, but we can have a little glimpse into the stairwell. This shows us the minimalist and cutting-edge style, which is characteristic of the entire home.
Gorgeous yet simple black steel steps float up to the second floor, while the railing that runs alongside the stairs offers some support while people make their way up and down the stairs.
A simple plant in a beautiful glass vase decorates this space, showing that sometimes less is more.
In this image, you'll get a better idea of how the home is laid out. Architectural plans are very important when constructing a home, to ensure that the designers and the home owners are on the same page. It also allows us to picture what the final result will look like as well as how the spaces will be distributed.
