A rustic home with all sorts of nooks and crannies

Today we are going to explore a gorgeous Italian home and learn how we can add a little rustic flair our own homes.
This beautiful home, designed by professionals Fabio Carria, is a wonderful example of how you can use every little nook and cranny of a home to bring charm and delight to your personal little oasis.
Remember that your home is yours, so it should represent your personality, interests and passions.
Let's take a look!
This home is simply gorgeous! It's also a great example of how a beautiful home doesn't necessarily need to be modern, sleek and contemporary.
The stone walls give the home a very authentic and historical air, while the large glass windows and doors allow for a beautiful connection between the interior and exterior spaces. This home looks like it has seen love stories, family gatherings, celebrations and many happy years.
The garden enhances the look and feel of the home, making us feel like we are in the country side!
If we head inside the home, we come across an open plan design, where rooms are subtly separated by pieces of furniture. The high ceilings give the interiors a very grand appearance, as well as a warm glow. Do you see how wooden ceiling beams, which are functional, can also impact the beauty and design of a home?
The rustic mixes with the modern here, with sleek furniture and savvy lamps that drop down from the ceiling. The gorgeous glass table seems to take up no space, while at the same time providing plenty of room for dining, working or even a conference of sorts.
The living room shows how functionality, comfort and style can work in harmony with one another. The blue sofas bring a stylish touch to the space, while at the same time offering the family a cozy space where they can relax in front of the television or with a good book.
You'll also notice that there are rugs throughout the living space, which make the space that much warmer and more comfortable. A rug is a great addition to any family home.
Tip: Invest in some lamps, which will give your home a beautiful warm ambiance and a soft glow.
A family home isn't complete without some fun and games.
In this area we come across a room where the family can play table tennis and table football. Especially if you have children, rooms like these can be very valuable! They give the family the perfect spot to relax in and spend time together after a long day! It's also much better than sitting around in front of the television.
You'll also notice that there is an old ladder pushed against the wall, which is used to hang up towels and blankets. This is a great way to recycle old furniture or features, using it for something functional.
No good family home is complete without a wine cellar and this one is simply superb!
With the rustic stone walls and brick elements, this looks like a wine cellar from medieval times. It's also sure to keep the wine at the right temperature!
Have a look at these tips and tricks for storing wine at home for inspiration when it comes to designing your own wine cellar.
If we make our way down to the bathroom and laundry area, we can see that the designers have played very close attention to detail. This space is very attractive with its large stone basins, gilded mirror and authentic touches here and there. Every nook and cranny has personality and charm in this home!
We can also see how the washing machine has been tucked neatly away under the counter. This ensures it is accessible without getting in the way. Have a look at these perfect washing machine storage ideas to see how you can better store your appliances!
This home shows just how enchanting a rustic design can be as well as how style and functionality collide!