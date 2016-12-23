10 terrific open plan kitchens

Currently, there are so many possibilities when it comes to furnishing a modern kitchen. Architects and design professionals have become experts at customizing ideas, bringing functionality and trend together in one beautiful design.

One of the ways to really create a multi-functional and interactive kitchen is to add a bar to the design. This element is currently a real hit in every kitchen. What's more is that there are so many different patterns, colours and materials, allowing this trend to fit into any type of kitchen.

This is why today at homify we have put together 10 projects, which show just how savvy a kitchen bar can be. Select the right one for you and we assure you, you won't regret it!