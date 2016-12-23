Your browser is out-of-date.

10 terrific open plan kitchens

Leigh Leigh
Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Kitchen
Currently, there are so many possibilities when it comes to furnishing a modern kitchen. Architects and design professionals have become experts at customizing ideas, bringing functionality and trend together in one beautiful design.

One of the ways to really create a multi-functional and interactive kitchen is to add a bar to the design. This element is currently a real hit in every kitchen. What's more is that there are so many different patterns, colours and materials, allowing this trend to fit into any type of kitchen.

This is why today at homify we have put together 10 projects, which show just how savvy a kitchen bar can be. Select the right one for you and we assure you, you won't regret it!

1. Wood

Residência MV praia, Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos Kitchen
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

Residência MV praia

Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos
Maria Christina Rinaldi Arquitetos

Modern kitchens are ideally suited to a bar made of natural wood. This material is not only durable, but can make a space very cosy, warm and inviting.

2. Stylish brick

Retrofit - Residência Alphaville, Moran e Anders Arquitetura Moran e Anders Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura
Moran e Anders Arquitetura

In this kitchen, we can see how a bar has been made from very fashionable bricks. The tones work beautifully with the black counter tops and finishes. The stools provide the perfect casual spot for sitting and relaxing while food is being prepared. 

This whole look and feel is very industrial chic!

3. Intense with vibrant shades

Cozinha com churrasqueira ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda Modern kitchen
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

Cozinha com churrasqueira

ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

This kitchen takes on a very edgy design thanks to the red bar. The expertly placed pots and pans above the bar enhance the colours of this space, while the entire design is very original.

4. The power of contrast

Kitchen Past-IT (Hands Made Ideas), Simona Garufi Simona Garufi Industrial style kitchen
Simona Garufi

Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi
Simona Garufi

When it comes to arranging your dream kitchen, keep in mind that it's the simple things that can make a space look extremely stunning. Contrasting colours, for example, are the basis of modern style. In this design, we can see how a neutral tone works in harmony with a more intense colour, resulting in a very dramatic and appealing effect.

5. Beautiful and shiny

Modern and Bold Kitchen Diner homify Modern kitchen Black kitchen,black,white,marble,work surfaces,modern,large
homify

Modern and Bold Kitchen Diner

homify
homify
homify

Your kitchen bar can also be quite large, especially if you enjoy entertaining a lot of guests or if you have a big family.

As we can see in this design, the black counter tops make for a very shiny and elegant design, while there are more than enough seats for family and friends to gather around with some drinks and snacks. 

6. A mini bar

Яркая индивидуальность в типовой квартире, Anna Clark Interiors Anna Clark Interiors Kitchen
Anna Clark Interiors

Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors

Alternatively, your kitchen bar can be small and functional, fitting in with the space available.

Don't you love how this kitchen bar adds a beautiful touch to the small kitchen and is the perfect spot for a couple to enjoy breakfast together!

7. Open spaces

Projeto de arquitetura de casa junto ao mar, a3mais a3mais Modern kitchen
a3mais

a3mais
a3mais
a3mais

When it comes to arranging your kitchen, remember that a kitchen bar also works beautifully in an open plan space. It can subtly separate areas, without causing it to become claustrophobic or cramped.

Have a look at these other ways to stylishly split a room without a wall too!

8. Functionality is important

Cobertura Gutierrez, Cassio Gontijo Arquitetura e Decoração Cassio Gontijo Arquitetura e Decoração Modern kitchen
Cassio Gontijo Arquitetura e Decoração

Cassio Gontijo Arquitetura e Decoração
Cassio Gontijo Arquitetura e Decoração
Cassio Gontijo Arquitetura e Decoração

A kitchen bar not only adds to the trend and style of space, but it also adds to the functionality. It provides an extra surface for cooking and preparing food as well as extra storage, keeping your cooking area neat and tidy!

9. Black and white

Desarrollo de Interiorísmo , LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura Modern kitchen
LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura

LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura
LA RORA Interiorismo &amp; Arquitectura
LA RORA Interiorismo & Arquitectura

This timeless design is very effective and dramatic and works well for any kitchen. Have a look at these 10 fabulous black and white kitchens for more inspiration.

10. Rustic accents

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Kitchen
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

In this kitchen, we can see how the kitchen bar brings a rustic element into the very sleek space, making it even more charming and appealing.

Another great addition to a kitchen is a kitchen island. Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration!

Are you ready to install a kitchen bar in your home?

