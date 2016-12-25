6 fabulous space-savvy kitchens

Check out this small but smart kitchen with an area of not more than 6 square metres. Despite its modest dimensions, it comprises of a comfy layout, sleek and smooth storage cabinets, a large stove, a double sink, oven, refrigerator and even a practical chopping board. Glass windows keep the space bright and airy, while sliding glass doors separate it stylishly from the rest of the home.

So get ready to give your small kitchen some spunk with these great design ideas.