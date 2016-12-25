6 fabulous space-savvy kitchens

Not every home has oodles of space reserved for the kitchen. But that doesn’t mean the kitchen has to be dull or impractical. These 6 kitchens for instance measure less than 120 square feet, but are stylish, bright and offer tons of storage room. Tasteful colours and sensible designs make them truly inviting spaces for cooking delicious meals. Read on to get inspired.
This corner kitchen despite its irregular shape, looks beautiful in its neutral and elegant colours. There are ample cabinets and wall hooks for storing all essentials, while the layout allows comfortable movement without bumping into things. Credit goes to the architects at Architetto Mariantonietta Canepa.
Black and grey add loads of industrial personality to this contemporary kitchen. The U-shaped layout ensures comfortable movement and adequate storage space, while the smooth countertops are neat and functional. Hexagonal floor tiles and a glass wall separating the kitchen from the living room add pizzazz here.
With smooth and glossy white cabinets, and neat and sleek lines, this compact kitchen looks stunning and very practical. Bright accent lighting and a light grey floor accentuate the minimalist feel even more.
Remember that a small kitchen can be romantic if you design it right. For instance, vibrant ceramic tiles on the backsplash and pretty pendant lights make for a cosy ambiance in this kitchen. A bright half wall separates the kitchen from the living, and lends a unique touch.
Pops of green and bright indirect lighting make this kitchen seem young and lively. A decorative panel hides the appliances, and adds to the playful tone here.
Check out this small but smart kitchen with an area of not more than 6 square metres. Despite its modest dimensions, it comprises of a comfy layout, sleek and smooth storage cabinets, a large stove, a double sink, oven, refrigerator and even a practical chopping board. Glass windows keep the space bright and airy, while sliding glass doors separate it stylishly from the rest of the home.
