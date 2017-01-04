10 deliciously creamy kitchens

Creamy kitchens are perfect for families looking to get back to peace and quiet. It's easy to relax and get comfortable in the softness of cream shades. We have a guide to show you the versatility of cream in the kitchen. Are you ready to be inspired? Let’s take a look!
This quaint country-style kitchen radiates warmth. Rustic tile floors and wood elements in the room give it a homey feel that we love. The cream palette is punctuated with floral patterns, green accents, and rich wood details. It’s an inviting space to spend time with family.
An open plan for this kitchen creates flow in the room. Creamy tones soften the sleek and modern design. We love the depth and simplicity in this room thanks to the stone ceiling and the wood floors.
This kitchen has a cottage quality to it that we find charming. Check out the wood paneled ceiling that gives off a cottage feel. The cream-coloured cabinets with their vintage panels give this kitchen unmistakable style. You can combine cream tones with wood to create a soft and chic look.
Incredible windows and patio doors make this kitchen fresh and bright. Open shelving is a casual approach to kitchen storage that we love for showing off your kitchenware. Check out the gorgeous herringbone wood floors! Stunning.
This clean kitchen has a ton of storage space to organize the home and keep the counters clear. It’s a modern and minimal look that is softened thanks to a creamy colour palette. Bright and open space inside the kitchen makes it easy to get around. It’s a perfect arrangement.
This kitchen has retro style updated with cream tones. Having a kitchen done in creamy shades like this creates the illusion of greater space. The cream in the counters picks up on the natural shades in the stone tile floor. Round shapes of the wall and counters add to the softness of the look.
This kitchen is pared down to the bare necessities. Wood floors and slim counters capitalize on the charm of the small space. It’s a good idea to keep the kitchen bright with built-in lighting under the cabinets to make it feel larger.
A tasteful kitchen like this uses cream tones to show off its refined side. The gleaming countertops shine in the full light coming in through the windows. Minimalist furniture in the room allow elements like wood floors and modern chairs to shine.
This dining space adjacent to the kitchen shares the same style. The cream in their design creates a cozy and calming atmosphere. When you’re relaxed, you’ll spend more time lingering at the table enjoying conversation and good food. Check out the windows with their billowy white curtains. There’s a dreamy quality to this kitchen and dining space that we love!
Cream coloured kitchens are easy to use in urban spaces because they help create a sense of openness. Cream tones are the perfect backdrop for industrial light fixtures and angular shapes that give this kitchen its urban identity.
Thanks for reading our guide to using cream in the kitchen! It’s a versatile look that can make any kitchen instantly homey and comforting. For more kitchen inspiration, check out our feature on 23 ravishing rustic kitchens.