Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 deliciously creamy kitchens

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
Kensington Townhouse,W8, Justin Van Breda Justin Van Breda Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Creamy kitchens are perfect for families looking to get back to peace and quiet. It's easy to relax and get comfortable in the softness of cream shades. We have a guide to show you the versatility of cream in the kitchen. Are you ready to be inspired? Let’s take a look!

1. Country cream

Kitchen design , holly keeling interiors and styling holly keeling interiors and styling Kitchen
holly keeling interiors and styling

Kitchen design

holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling
holly keeling interiors and styling

This quaint country-style kitchen radiates warmth. Rustic tile floors and wood elements in the room give it a homey feel that we love. The cream palette is punctuated with floral patterns, green accents, and rich wood details. It’s an inviting space to spend time with family.

2. Creamy central kitchen

Tibbensteeg Hoonhorst, Tim Versteegh Architect Tim Versteegh Architect Kitchen
Tim Versteegh Architect

Tim Versteegh Architect
Tim Versteegh Architect
Tim Versteegh Architect

An open plan for this kitchen creates flow in the room. Creamy tones soften the sleek and modern design. We love the depth and simplicity in this room thanks to the stone ceiling and the wood floors.

3. Cottage cream

Country style kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Country style kitchen

homify
homify
homify

This kitchen has a cottage quality to it that we find charming. Check out the wood paneled ceiling that gives off a cottage feel. The cream-coloured cabinets with their vintage panels give this kitchen unmistakable style. You can combine cream tones with wood to create a soft and chic look.

4. Fresh and creamy

Justin Van Breda - Kitchen Justin Van Breda Kitchen
Justin Van Breda

Justin Van Breda – Kitchen

Justin Van Breda
Justin Van Breda
Justin Van Breda

Incredible windows and patio doors make this kitchen fresh and bright. Open shelving is a casual approach to kitchen storage that we love for showing off your kitchenware. Check out the gorgeous herringbone wood floors! Stunning.

5. Modern cream

Woonhuis Pliniusplein 3, Dokkum, Sax Architecten Sax Architecten Modern kitchen
Sax Architecten

Sax Architecten
Sax Architecten
Sax Architecten

This clean kitchen has a ton of storage space to organize the home and keep the counters clear. It’s a modern and minimal look that is softened thanks to a creamy colour palette. Bright and open space inside the kitchen makes it easy to get around. It’s a perfect arrangement.

6. Retro modern cream

Keizersgracht, CUBE architecten CUBE architecten Kitchen
CUBE architecten

CUBE architecten
CUBE architecten
CUBE architecten

This kitchen has retro style updated with cream tones. Having a kitchen done in creamy shades like this creates the illusion of greater space. The cream in the counters picks up on the natural shades in the stone tile floor. Round shapes of the wall and counters add to the softness of the look.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Cozy cream

Interne verbouwing keuken en woonkamer, Sooph Interieurarchitectuur Sooph Interieurarchitectuur Modern kitchen
Sooph Interieurarchitectuur

Sooph Interieurarchitectuur
Sooph Interieurarchitectuur
Sooph Interieurarchitectuur

This kitchen is pared down to the bare necessities. Wood floors and slim counters capitalize on the charm of the small space. It’s a good idea to keep the kitchen bright with built-in lighting under the cabinets to make it feel larger. 

Contact professionals on homify today to get a creamy kitchen in your home! 

8. Elegant cream

Wohnhaus in Witikon, hausbuben architekten gmbh hausbuben architekten gmbh Kitchen
hausbuben architekten gmbh

hausbuben architekten gmbh
hausbuben architekten gmbh
hausbuben architekten gmbh

A tasteful kitchen like this uses cream tones to show off its refined side. The gleaming countertops shine in the full light coming in through the windows. Minimalist furniture in the room allow elements like wood floors and modern chairs to shine.

9. Cream dining

Interieurstyling jaren 30 woning, Evelyne Ontwerp Evelyne Ontwerp Kitchen
Evelyne Ontwerp

Evelyne Ontwerp
Evelyne Ontwerp
Evelyne Ontwerp

This dining space adjacent to the kitchen shares the same style. The cream in their design creates a cozy and calming atmosphere. When you’re relaxed, you’ll spend more time lingering at the table enjoying conversation and good food. Check out the windows with their billowy white curtains. There’s a dreamy quality to this kitchen and dining space that we love!

10. Urban cream

transformatie naar een ingetogen luxe villa te Heiloo, Heleen Rombout interieurarchitect BNI Heleen Rombout interieurarchitect BNI Kitchen
Heleen Rombout interieurarchitect BNI

Heleen Rombout interieurarchitect BNI
Heleen Rombout interieurarchitect BNI
Heleen Rombout interieurarchitect BNI

Cream coloured kitchens are easy to use in urban spaces because they help create a sense of openness. Cream tones are the perfect backdrop for industrial light fixtures and angular shapes that give this kitchen its urban identity.

Thanks for reading our guide to using cream in the kitchen! It’s a versatile look that can make any kitchen instantly homey and comforting. For more kitchen inspiration, check out our feature on 23 ravishing rustic kitchens

6 easy ways to keep your home allergen free
What creamy style was your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks