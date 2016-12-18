Your browser is out-of-date.

5 Fantastic Canadian homes

Sarah Rose Anderson Sarah Rose Anderson
homify Modern living room
We’re proud to bring you our latest round-up of the best Canadian homes on homify. These projects show a range of style and innovation. These homes make the most of the diverse natural beauty of Canada. They reflect a distinct Canadian charm. Let’s take a look now at the newest and hottest Canadian projects!

1. Wavell by Linebox

Wavell, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern houses Sky,Building,Tree,Wood,Snow,Brick,Urban design,Residential area,Facade,Real estate
Wavell

Situated in the McKellar Park suburb of Ottawa is this eclectic home. The new design of this replacement house reflects the homeowners’ personality. It also reflects the unique individuality of the neighborhood.

Interior

Wavell, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern living room Property,Furniture,Wood,Orange,Living room,Interior design,Building,Couch,Flooring,Floor
Wavell

The bright white interior of the home with natural wooden floors is inspiring. Mid-century furniture and pops of red on a clean pallet make it a modern space brimming with joy and style.

2. Bowden Residence by Post Architecture

homify Scandinavian style houses
The Bowden Residence is a historic building in Toronto with fresh interiors. The front of the house has a classic look with a traditional brick facade. We love the wide deck out front and the playful use of magenta pink on the front door!

Interior

RIVERDALE BOWDEN HOUSE homify Scandinavian style dining room
RIVERDALE BOWDEN HOUSE

The interior of the home is at odds to the exterior. The juxtaposition between modern and traditional is an exciting twist. Inside the home is artful and stylish with lots of natural wood to complement the white walls. See more in our feature on the home. 

3. Lake of the Woods by Unit 7 Architecture

Lake of the woods Boat house Unit 7 Architecture Modern houses Water,Cloud,Sky,Property,Window,Building,Plant,Tree,Wood,House
Lake of the woods Boat house

This iconic lakefront property is sunny and splendid, nestled on a quiet slope along Lake of the Woods in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Built by the architects from Unit 7 Architecture, this lake cottage is a far cry from a crotchety rustic cabin – this modern home enjoys a lofty, sunlit interior, glamorous fireplace, well-equipped modern kitchen, and expansive sun deck, all situated above a luxurious wooden boathouse!

The main building

Lake of the woods cottage interiors Unit 7 Architecture Modern living room Furniture,Building,Plant,Window,Wood,Hearth,Interior design,Living room,House,Flooring
Lake of the woods cottage interiors

The main structure that sits back from the water provides the primary living areas for this family – in this image, you see a grand fireplace that appears to stretch across the whole living room, crowned by a rustic mantle that balances a no-frills construction with grandiose ornamentation.

4. Lac St. Sixte Summer Residence By Flynn Architect

homify Modern houses Plant,Sky,Tree,Leaf,Building,Natural landscape,Wood,Branch,Trunk,Vegetation
A new classic! This Canadian lakeside summer house is the ideal place to spend your summers. The home is built right where the forest meets the lake. It's easy to enjoy the outdoors in this stylish home.

Interior

homify Modern living room
Plenty of windows flood the home with light. Check out the gorgeous wood paneled ceiling in an homage to the classic wood cabin. An open plan makes hanging out with friends and family easy. The perfect summer home! Take a closer look in our feature

5. Greenmoxie Tiny House

Greenmoxie Tiny House, Greenmoxie Magazine Greenmoxie Magazine Minimalist house Wood Black
Greenmoxie Tiny House

This tiny house is a practical alternative to traditional home ownership. Perfect for first time buyers or those who want a tiny vacation home! It’s an off-grid home that’s ecologically responsible. How Canadian of them.

Interior

Greenmoxie Tiny House, Greenmoxie Magazine Greenmoxie Magazine Minimalist dining room Property,Wood,Cabinetry,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring,Floor,Door,Machine,Ceiling
Greenmoxie Tiny House

The interior of this tiny house is amazing! It’s cozy and beautiful. They didn’t sacrifice form for function here! A tiny home like this is just what we need. Innovative designs and fresh ideas make the best homes. See our in-depth story here. 

Thanks for checking out our list of fantastic Canadian homes! Keep your eye out for more Canadian projects to come. You can connect with professionals on homify today to get started on a project of your own.

Which Canadian home catches your fancy?

