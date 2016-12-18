5 Fantastic Canadian homes

We’re proud to bring you our latest round-up of the best Canadian homes on homify. These projects show a range of style and innovation. These homes make the most of the diverse natural beauty of Canada. They reflect a distinct Canadian charm. Let’s take a look now at the newest and hottest Canadian projects!
Situated in the McKellar Park suburb of Ottawa is this eclectic home. The new design of this replacement house reflects the homeowners’ personality. It also reflects the unique individuality of the neighborhood.
The bright white interior of the home with natural wooden floors is inspiring. Mid-century furniture and pops of red on a clean pallet make it a modern space brimming with joy and style.
The Bowden Residence is a historic building in Toronto with fresh interiors. The front of the house has a classic look with a traditional brick facade. We love the wide deck out front and the playful use of magenta pink on the front door!
The interior of the home is at odds to the exterior. The juxtaposition between modern and traditional is an exciting twist. Inside the home is artful and stylish with lots of natural wood to complement the white walls. See more in our feature on the home.
This iconic lakefront property is sunny and splendid, nestled on a quiet slope along Lake of the Woods in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Built by the architects from Unit 7 Architecture, this lake cottage is a far cry from a crotchety rustic cabin – this modern home enjoys a lofty, sunlit interior, glamorous fireplace, well-equipped modern kitchen, and expansive sun deck, all situated above a luxurious wooden boathouse!
The main structure that sits back from the water provides the primary living areas for this family – in this image, you see a grand fireplace that appears to stretch across the whole living room, crowned by a rustic mantle that balances a no-frills construction with grandiose ornamentation.
A new classic! This Canadian lakeside summer house is the ideal place to spend your summers. The home is built right where the forest meets the lake. It's easy to enjoy the outdoors in this stylish home.
Plenty of windows flood the home with light. Check out the gorgeous wood paneled ceiling in an homage to the classic wood cabin. An open plan makes hanging out with friends and family easy. The perfect summer home! Take a closer look in our feature.
This tiny house is a practical alternative to traditional home ownership. Perfect for first time buyers or those who want a tiny vacation home! It’s an off-grid home that’s ecologically responsible. How Canadian of them.
The interior of this tiny house is amazing! It’s cozy and beautiful. They didn’t sacrifice form for function here! A tiny home like this is just what we need. Innovative designs and fresh ideas make the best homes. See our in-depth story here.
Thanks for checking out our list of fantastic Canadian homes! Keep your eye out for more Canadian projects to come. You can connect with professionals on homify today to get started on a project of your own.