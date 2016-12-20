Botanical beauty: how to get more green in your home

Botanical living means integrating plants into your home to get you back to nature. Plans help clean the air in your home and give it a fresh look. Interiors inspired by botanicals use natural tones in their design to emphasise the green environment. It’s a trend that’s becoming more popular each year. Here’s our guide to help you get your home botanically beautiful in no time. Green thumb or not, you can get green botanical goodness in your home.
Be sure that you’re choosing the right plants. They all have different needs! Do some research to find out what plants would be best for your home. Picking plants that are safe for pets, clean the air, and require low maintenance are often the best choice for kicking off your botanical interiors.
House plants come in a variety of shapes, styles, and types. Check out this elegant piece!
Best plants for the bathroom; aloe vera, orchids, snake plant
Best plants for shady spots; ZZ plant, ferns, anthurium
Best plants for direct sun; succulents, cacti, geraniums
Once you’ve chosen what plants are perfect for your home, you’ll be on your way to getting gorgeous green interiors. You can get help from professionals on homify!
You can DIY your way to getting botanical style in your home. If you don’t feel like spending money on planters, make them yourself! Concrete and wood planter pots work well because they are simple to DIY and fit with the botanical style.
DIY concrete planters are great for succulents because they don’t need drainage holes. To make a concrete planter, cast mixed concrete into a mold and make a hole for the plant to sit inside. Once it’s dry, break it out of the mold and you have a perfect concrete planter for a cactus or succulent plant.
Wooden pots are easy to make. You can screw together boards and line it with waterproof plastic. You can use any kind of wood and even stain and finish it to get a sophisticated planter pot.
Life finds a way! That’s what comes to mind when we take a look at this innovative planter. There are more options out there now than the traditional terracotta and wicker planters of the past. Mix it up by using glass, wood, and concrete planters.
We love this light bulb planter because it uses recycled materials. It keeps with the botanical theme of a green environment! You can repurpose thrift store finds into planter gardens and do your part to keep waste out of landfills. Terrariums are uber popular these days and they’re a fun project to DIY. Glass terrariums make tiny greenhouses for plants and bring a good dose of earthiness to any room.
It’s always a little depressing when one of your house plants succumbs to thirst. To prevent this guilt, create a plan to water your plants. Going around the house and spending time to water your plants and check on their growth doesn’t have to be a time consuming chore. Use it as an opportunity to relax and be mindful. It can be meditative and restoring to take care of the plants in your home.
Need help watering? Check out this little light bulb device that helps keep the plant watered! Perfect for the lazy or forgetful. At home watering systems are easy to find these days. Remember to ask a friend to water your plants for you while you’re on vacation!
If you are worried about plants cluttering up your space then consider making a plant gallery wall like this. You can use photos, shelves, frames, and other decor items to knit together a cohesive wall design with your plants. It’s a way to bring more personality into a room. This is a fresh look, much more interesting than having a potted plant on a window sill! We love this look in a kitchen, too, where you can have your own fresh herbs like basil and mint growing handy as you like.
There are no rules to how you use plants in your decor at home. Let your imagination go where it will and take your plants with you.
Maybe you don’t have the budget to update your decor every season. You can probably find wiggle room in the budget to update your houseplants as the seasons change! Poinsettias and christmas trees in December? Yes please! Calla lillies in the spring and summer? Perfect! In the autumn you can even use chestnuts and dried leaves to make your botanical decor look more seasonal.
Thank you for reading our guide to botanical beauty for your interiors! We're inspired to hit the garden centre today.