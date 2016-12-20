Botanical beauty: how to get more green in your home

You can DIY your way to getting botanical style in your home. If you don’t feel like spending money on planters, make them yourself! Concrete and wood planter pots work well because they are simple to DIY and fit with the botanical style.

DIY concrete planters are great for succulents because they don’t need drainage holes. To make a concrete planter, cast mixed concrete into a mold and make a hole for the plant to sit inside. Once it’s dry, break it out of the mold and you have a perfect concrete planter for a cactus or succulent plant.

Wooden pots are easy to make. You can screw together boards and line it with waterproof plastic. You can use any kind of wood and even stain and finish it to get a sophisticated planter pot.