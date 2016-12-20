A cozy home hidden in the forest

This is a gorgeous casual living space! A wood burning stove adds heat and ambiance to the room, not to mention the glorious scent of a wood fire. The vintage feel from the stove is a nice addition to the modern home. Connect with professionals on homify to get this look in your home.

The sage green tones from the rug and chairs make the living room feel connected to nature. In the center of the living space is a generous coffee table made of light coloured wood. The space is bright and full of life. Huge windows and a sofa covered in white blankets make an airy and comfortable living room. We love the Scandinavian style in the home that’s mixed up with natural elements and shades. It’s the perfect combination for a relaxing design!