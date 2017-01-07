This rustic home is surprisingly sophisticated

This home, called
Mountain House by the architects from Bask Grupo Projectowa, is a modern version of a traditional Sudeten home. The Sudetes (or Sudeten/Sudety) are a mountain rage in Central Europe, stretching through Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic. You may have heard of the term
Sudetenland, which is used to refer to the part of this mountainous region that lies within the Czech Republic and is characterized by German and Austrian heritage. That said, the architectural style of this home draws heavily from the rural farmhouses and chalet-style buildings traditionally built in the region.
Immediately, the choice of colour stands out as an eye-pleasing aspect of this new home. The light grey of the wooden walls not only gives an established and aged feel to the new building, but it also lives in perfect harmony with the blanket of mist that often covers this mountainous area. Although the distinguished peak of the roof makes a crisp, angular statement against the soft white sky, the hazy colour of the siding and light grey stone base certainly serve to reflect the the colour scheme of the natural surroundings in the structure itself.
The building draws from rustic and rural building styles, mixing chalet, barn, and stable-like elements into one structure. However, this rustic design is far from mundane! The modern and minimalist details, such as the hidden gutters, elevate this home into a state of elegance and sophistication!
Enjoying a hillside location, the home contains a garage that is situated within the foundation of the home, supported by the sloping hill on two sides. A clever walkway design not only provides a path from the driveway to the upper level entrance, but also serves a second purpose as a sheltered outcrop for keeping firewood dry.
The front porch of this home looks like something from an old ranch or inn seen in a classic Western movie. The wide porch features a generously shaded area for gazing out over the meadows, mountains, and pines from the comfort of a laid-back deck chair.
From this vantage point, it's clear that this home has been built with a sense of authority and pride, as the towering roof creates a stark black triangle against the dusky sky. Reserved and refine, this country home could almost said to be
putting on airs, while still remaining humble in a cloak of aged grey wooden planks.
