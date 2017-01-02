6 modern household items you can get rid off

Every day there's more technologically advanced gadgets for facilitating housework. However, as a thoughtful interior designer will remind you, not every gadget is worth your money, time, and storage space – many household items that seemed useful at the time of purchase end up collecting dust in the back of a cabinet somewhere. If you've ever felt that you've been persuaded to spend your money on a gadget that you don't really need – or that doesn't really add any value to your life – this idea book guide is for you. Don't get stuck believing that you need a gadget or appliance for every single household function – there are more than enough high-quality, time-tested, and multifunctional pieces that eliminate the need for the fussy, cheap, highly specific, wasteful items that are trying to take their place.

This new year, simplify, choose your gadgets mindfully, and invest in quality.

To get you started, here are 6 common household items that you simply don't need: