The family home with Universal appeal

The architects designed this family home by redeveloping the existing site – previously, two sheds stood on the property, and now, two homes occupy the place where they once stood. The two homes aren't identical, but they are designed with a similar aesthetic so as to sit nicely together as a pair.

The design of these houses is what the architects call a Universal style – an experimental split-level structure in which each floor has a distinct function. A centrally located staircase winds through the entire house, connecting the collection of rooms similar to how a backbone runs down the center of the body. Because of this centric design, the home maintains a rich sense of interconnectivity and movement throughout the numerous levels of the home.