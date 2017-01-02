A home gets a new facade unlike any other!

This home, originally built in 1968, was purchased by its current residents with the intention of performing a modern makeover on the existing structure. The traditional bungalow form provided an excellent base for the architect team to change superficial aspects of the home, including the eaves, gutters, interior walls, some of the roof, and exterior shell. While the old home was certainly charming, this updated version is dynamic, artistic, and chic. See for yourself!
The existing building was made from brick, with a more closed design on the street-facing side.
Clearly, the home has received a chic, luminous update – however, the architects still maintain the original design of the building, with a street-facing side that's more closed off (allowing for privacy) and a backyard-facing side that maintains a greater sense of openness. See the detail in this creative facade below:
The building is shaped like an L, allowing the more open backside to embrace the semi-private backyard.
A closer look at this intriguing facade reveals that it's composed of fine panels made to look like a forest of birch bark trees, a highly unusual way to bring nature into the design of a home! These translucent trees allow light to hit the front window without revealing to the neighbors everything that's going on inside.
The back of the home has a new extension, following the original scheme of using the L-shape to embrace the backyard. The rear of the home is covered in sliding glass panels that provide an even more open relationship between the indoor and outdoor spaces of the property. This openness to the outdoors is especially apparent in the kitchen design, seen below:
This kitchen sits at the central corner of the home, enjoying a convenient spot right next to the large sliding doors leading to the patio. Therefore, this kitchen can be easily used for summer barbecues, with effortless access to the great outdoors!
This central, accessible kitchen can truly be said to be the heart of the home.
The addition of this extensive patio is surely one of the best features of the renovation. This new design allows the residents to enjoy access to the backyard come rain or shine, with the inclusion of a large overhang that provides shelter.
Along with larger upgrades, the home has been given some contemporary furnishings that compliment the home's new artistic and modern scheme. This wooden clock makes a stylish statement as a decorative wall ornament!
It's clear that the owners of this newly renovated home have a flair for chic and contemporary designs, as this fluid, minimalist bench fits in perfectly with the new sleek exterior.
The living room of the new home houses a brand-new fireplace, a stark black cut-out in an otherwise pristine white wall. It seems that no detail has been overlooked in the creation of this new interior design scheme – every furnishing seems to have a story and unique, artistic character of its own.