A 15th century canal house gets a modern update

It is inspiring how architects all over the world are trying to restore old buildings to their lost glory instead of remodelling them completely. This way, the history of the building is retained as well as its charm. In the city of Leiden in Netherlands, we came across a 15th century canal house, whose interiors were destroyed by a fire in the 1960s. But thanks to the efforts of the architects at Mirck Architecture, the building now acts as an annex for the International Tax Centre for postgraduate students. A new structural addition was also made to house a modern lecture theatre, 9 student studios, a lounge, a living room and a kitchen. The kitchen also overlooks the backyard garden and there is an amphitheatre in the garden to accommodate open air classes when the weather is pleasant.