A 15th century canal house gets a modern update

Justwords Justwords
ITC Annex - Leiden, Mirck Architecture Mirck Architecture Modern houses
It is inspiring how architects all over the world are trying to restore old buildings to their lost glory instead of remodelling them completely. This way, the history of the building is retained as well as its charm. In the city of Leiden in Netherlands, we came across a 15th century canal house, whose interiors were destroyed by a fire in the 1960s. But thanks to the efforts of the architects at Mirck Architecture, the building now acts as an annex for the International Tax Centre for postgraduate students. A new structural addition was also made to house a modern lecture theatre, 9 student studios, a lounge, a living room and a kitchen. The kitchen also overlooks the backyard garden and there is an amphitheatre in the garden to accommodate open air classes when the weather is pleasant.

A new and modern addition

ITC Annex - Leiden, Mirck Architecture Mirck Architecture Modern houses
The addition to the main building is an ultramodern affair which combines large amounts of glass and black metal mesh for a unique statement. This semi-transparent structure looks intriguing, while a staircase of the same material takes you from the ground floor to the first. The peaked roof is made from perforated aluminium and stands out amidst its traditional neighbours.

Light and shade

ITC Annex - Leiden, Mirck Architecture Mirck Architecture Modern houses
The stylish black metal staircase creates a dreamy play of light and shade against the rustic brick wall.

Gorgeous lighting

ITC Annex - Leiden, Mirck Architecture Mirck Architecture Modern houses
Softly glowing golden interior lights make the house and its extension a sight to behold after dark. They seem to add warmth to the pristine snow outside too!

Smart and bright entrance

ITC Annex - Leiden, Mirck Architecture Mirck Architecture Modern Windows and Doors
A long array of floor to ceiling glass windows set in black frames make the entryway modern and bright. Despite the presence of the metal mesh outside, these panels bring in sunlight generously.

Futuristic corridor

ITC Annex - Leiden, Mirck Architecture Mirck Architecture Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The first floor corridor leading from the kitchen to the other parts of the new building is a stunning affair in glass, metal, and bricks. Glass helps the space to look bright and airy, while the bricks lend a charming rustic touch.

Bright and trendy lecture theatre

ITC Annex - Leiden, Mirck Architecture Mirck Architecture Media room
With glass panels on the ceiling and a soothing colour palette, the lecture theatre is a bright and cheerful space for pursuing education. Powerful lights add energy to the room, while the bold red seats contrast the light-hued environment nicely.

Cozy and soothing kitchen

ITC Annex - Leiden, Mirck Architecture Mirck Architecture Modern kitchen
Light-hued wooden cabinets and smooth white surfaces make the kitchen a cozy and serene space. The grey floor adds an elegant touch to the environment while bright lights make cooking a dream here.

Hope this stylishly renovated annex inspired you a lot. For more ideas, take another tour - This gorgeous wave-shaped home makes a splash.

5 reasons why you don't need a cleaning lady
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

