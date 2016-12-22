This frumpy 50s home gets a fabulous green facelift

Originally built in the 1950s, this house in Nieuwegein, Netherlands, was a drab and dull affair before the architects at Newjoy Concepts decide to renovate and extend it tastefully. It was ill-maintained, lacked insulation and stuck with old-fashioned designs and equipment. But post renovation and expansion of the kitchen and dining areas, the residence looks modern, stylish and takes up an area of 195 square metres. It now features the latest insulation materials and special glazing to retain indoor heat. The floors are heated too and the house has become very energy-efficient. Solar panels and a heat recovery system were installed to fulfill this purpose.
The house was charming and quaint at some point of time, but now showed signs of neglect. The overall look was gloomy and forlorn.
A look at the detailed before and after floor plans makes it clear that the cramped layout of the original building was changed to suit contemporary needs.
To make the home more spacious and open, an extension was constructed beyond the kitchen and dining. The architects decided to go with a shaded structure, so that the family can enjoy fresh air in all weathers.
We love how the zinc-coated industrial chic extension makes an ultramodern statement against the revamped red brick walls. A short and sleek flight of wooden steps takes you from the grassy patch to the deck, while wall-to-wall glass doors integrate the kitchen and dining with the outdoors.
The dining space is minimally and trendily furnished for a contemporary look, while the large wall decor on the left adds colour and spunk here. The view of the manicured lawn through the glass doors is a refreshing sight, and this area receives tons of sunlight as well.
After sunset, the interior lights and exterior lights of the extension are switched on to make the home seem soothing and inviting. The wooden steps and neat pavers get illuminated stylishly too.
The house comes with a lush garden which adds countryside charm to the brick walls, while striped awnings at the windows prevent the interiors from overheating.
