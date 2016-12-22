Your browser is out-of-date.

This frumpy 50s home gets a fabulous green facelift

Justwords Justwords
Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Originally built in the 1950s, this house in Nieuwegein, Netherlands, was a drab and dull affair before the architects at Newjoy Concepts decide to renovate and extend it tastefully. It was ill-maintained, lacked insulation and stuck with old-fashioned designs and equipment. But post renovation and expansion of the kitchen and dining areas, the residence looks modern, stylish and takes up an area of 195 square metres. It now features the latest insulation materials and special glazing to retain indoor heat. The floors are heated too and the house has become very energy-efficient.  Solar panels and a heat recovery system were installed to fulfill this purpose.

Before: A mundane sight

Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

The house was charming and quaint at some point of time, but now showed signs of neglect. The overall look was gloomy and forlorn.

Change in plans

Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

A look at the detailed before and after floor plans makes it clear that the cramped layout of the original building was changed to suit contemporary needs.

Work in progress

Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

To make the home more spacious and open, an extension was constructed beyond the kitchen and dining. The architects decided to go with a shaded structure, so that the family can enjoy fresh air in all weathers.

After: Gorgeous new look

Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

We love how the zinc-coated industrial chic extension makes an ultramodern statement against the revamped red brick walls.  A short and sleek flight of wooden steps takes you from the grassy patch to the deck, while wall-to-wall glass doors integrate the kitchen and dining with the outdoors.

After: Vibrant and minimal dining

Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

The dining space is minimally and trendily furnished for a contemporary look, while the large wall decor on the left adds colour and spunk here. The view of the manicured lawn through the glass doors is a refreshing sight, and this area receives tons of sunlight as well.

After: Glowing like a jewel

Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

After sunset, the interior lights and exterior lights of the extension are switched on to make the home seem soothing and inviting. The wooden steps and neat pavers get illuminated stylishly too.

After: Pretty touches

Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

The house comes with a lush garden which adds countryside charm to the brick walls, while striped awnings at the windows prevent the interiors from overheating.

Inspired by this makeover? Here’s another story you might like - This apartment bids goodbye to shabby for chic.

Other pictures from this project

Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Renovatie en uitbreiding Jaren 50 woning, Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts

Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Newjoy concepts
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

