This ultramodern home is a joy to behold

House Borger in Germany is a strikingly modern and sleek family home which contrasts the old gothic church beside it starkly. Neat lines and lavish amounts of glazing make up the structure, while the spacious and bright interiors promise a cheerful living experience. Though the facade is a linear affair, the backside reveals an L-shaped layout opening up to green and well-maintained lawns. Trendy furnishing and minimalist designs make this residence a winner all the way! Credit goes to the architects at Architekten Spiekermann.
A mix of grey and white hues and neat lines make the facade a stylish and smart affair. Frosted glazing allows the interiors to stay bright without compromising privacy, while the entrance door merges nicely with the entire design. Though the ground floor resembles a simple linear rectangular box, the cubic volumes on the upper storey have been positioned uniquely at varying angles. The overall finish forces you to take a second look.
Grey Eternit panels clad different parts of the exterior to contrast the smooth white concrete aesthetically. Note how the side of the house also opens up to the outdoors through small and large glass windows. This also ensures ample ventilation.
The mostly white interiors with bold black touches here and there greet us as we go inside. The staircase catches our eye with its stylish minimalism, pristine white steps and neat black iron railing. What an elegant way to go up.
The pure white walls and glossy floor in the dining area reflect light lavishly and make the atmosphere bright and cheerful. The furniture is modern and sleek, and contrasts the white environment nicely. A wall with a sleek black bureau in front of it separates the dining from the entrance.
Wooden flooring lends the spacious living area warmth and cosiness, while stylish furniture promises relaxation. A bright painting adds colour to the space, while the wall holding the TV unit demarcates the living from the dining. But this does not hamper the openness of the interiors.
Neatly manicured green grass and a view of the church spires next door make the backyard a beautiful space for outdoor pleasures. The L-shape of the house is now apparent, and it is also inspiring how generous amounts of glazing help the interiors to connect with nature. If you are wondering what the big white spheres are, they are lights!
Golden lights on the inside and big spheres of light in the lawn make for a dreamy setting in the evenings. The L-shaped sleek wooden deck features stylish outdoor furniture and potted greens to create a relaxing ambiance for chatting with loved ones.
