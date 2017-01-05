A tiny but beautiful little family home

Today, we are going to visit Toronto, Canada where design professionals Greenmoxie have created the sweetest and most tiny house that you will ever see.

The wonderful thing about this little prefab is that not only is it stylish, sleek and pocket-size, but it is very sustainable with solar systems and rain-water catchment. The designers consulted with two architects who specialise in the green living spaces.

They also had so much fun with the design and have said, As the build began, we walked this path with excitement and enthusiasm and then, at one point there, we were running down the hill completely out of control. The more we built, the more idea we had. We put all the things into this mighty little tiny house.

The love and passion is evident in this gorgeous final product that is innovative, green and very functional.

Are you curious to see more?