A renovation that created a minimalist paradise

Old interiors have their own distinct charm. They bring a vintage feel to a home and transport you back to another time. When old interiors lose their charm and start to bring down your mood, it’s time for a remodel.
Today we have a thorough renovation of an outdated apartment to show you. The old home transformed into a modern minimalist paradise. Gone are the dark and depressing cramped spaces! The new home is a clean and bright modern gem. Let’s take a look…
The old kitchen had cringe-worthy tiles on the walls. Two-toned cabinets made the room appear shorter. The small and cramped space had terrible floors. How would you know if you spilled something when the floor looks like a sea of brown? The kitchen had to be demolished and replaced.
The kitchen is unrecognizable. Everything was gutted to create this new sleek design. Having a long open counter like this elongates the kitchen. Clean floors and a glossy black countertop make the space brighter and more inviting. Want a kitchen like this in your home? Contact professionals on homify today.
While the living room wasn’t quite as dated as the kitchen, it was still in need of TLC. A bulky mantle took up too much space. Retro tiled floors belong in an outdoor terrace and aren’t suitable for a modern living room.
Reconstructing the fireplace made a huge difference in the look and feel of the room. Natural wood floors were put down to replace the old tile. The only other changes were fresh paint and furniture to make the living room a space you’d want to spend time in!
It looks like they were going for an antique look in the bedroom. Unfortunately, it was falling flat. Mismatched shades of dark wood all around the room made the room look cheap. This small bedroom was poorly arranged and furnished. It wasn’t living up to its potential.
The new bedroom is more quaint and casual. Low to the ground furniture makes the room feel effortless. It’s brightened by the white walls and bedspread. The manchester style headboard has a retro vibe without being overbearing. The new character of the bedroom is clean and casual.
This is a bathroom that would make us want to find a nearby gas station instead. It was so depressing! There was not enough space to have a comfortable bathroom. Like the kitchen, this bathroom needed to be gutted.
The difference between these two bathrooms is like heaven and hell. Even though the bathroom is small, a clever arrangement makes it appear larger. Using a mirror to span the length of one wall is another clever addition that makes this bathroom work.
Thank you for taking a look at this incredible renovation with us! The home is now a paradise for minimalists who love all-white spaces. For more before and after inspiration, check out our feature: from boring in the burbs to suburban bliss.