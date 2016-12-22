A renovation that created a minimalist paradise

Old interiors have their own distinct charm. They bring a vintage feel to a home and transport you back to another time. When old interiors lose their charm and start to bring down your mood, it’s time for a remodel.

Today we have a thorough renovation of an outdated apartment to show you. The old home transformed into a modern minimalist paradise. Gone are the dark and depressing cramped spaces! The new home is a clean and bright modern gem. Let’s take a look…