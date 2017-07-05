This cool Toronto home tucks everything away

The architects behind this smart, small home explain the unique urban setting and history of the site:

Mini Craven sits on a 14’x70’ lot on Craven Road, in the ‘Tiny Town’ neighbourhood of Toronto. First developed as worker housing in the 1880s, the street that was then a vacant railway corridor is now characterized by a series of 10' wide lots with homes between 300 and 500 square feet in size. Since that time, the houses along Craven Road have wavered between the unlawful and decrepit to the quirky and endearing. It is in this mixed and beautiful context that Mini Craven exists and participates in its neighbourhood.

This tiny home is full of clever designs that fold and tuck out of the way, accompanied by lightweight furniture that does anything but overwhelm the small dimensions of the rooms.