A charming converted barn gets an extension

Today we’ll take a brief tour of a home that’s always changing and transforming. Originally an old barn, the home now has a new extension. In the living room, they added a conservatory. Remember if you need help on a project like this, connect with professionals on homify any time! Let’s take a look at the house and appreciate how the new finishing touches add to the historic charm of the barn house.
From the garden we can see the picturesque converted barn home. The roof has a classic gable shape and a steep slope. Stairs lead up from the garden to the new conservatory extension and deck space. It’s a truly bucolic scene.
From the other side of the house, we can see the traditional character of the home. Notice the lovely window shutters that contribute to the pastoral appeal of the house. Up top on the roof, you can see new windows added to bring more light insider. These steel clad dormer windows give the home a more contemporary look.
Getting up close to the roof you can see how it was extended to accommodate the new extension. Laminated wood post and beams help support the roof extension. The look strengthens the rural character of the house. The new construction of the extension is made with laminated wood post and beams. It strengthens the rural character of the house.
Even though the home has a rural charm and character from the outside, the interiors are all contemporary. The kitchen was rearranged and given galvanized steel fixtures. Floor to ceiling windows brighten the home and give it a light as air feel. We love the shapes created by the sloped roof! The kitchen feels homey thanks to the original barn architecture and updated interiors.
The conservatory creates spacious views of the garden. It’s a welcome addition to the living room because it opens up the house to the outdoors. Imagine spending an afternoon on the couch with this view! It might actually get you out of the house more often!
We hope you enjoyed our tour of this converted barn home and it’s new extension! We love it when classic homes have contemporary interiors. For more home inspiration, check out our feature on another traditional home that got a gorgeous wood extension.