How to warm up your minimalist home decor

Minimalist design is trending everywhere! Crisp white interiors inspire creativity and make you want to keep your house extra tidy. When a minimalist design goes too far, it can wash away the personality and character of a home. We’ll show you a few ways to warm up a cold minimalist look.
Today we’ll use an apartment in Barcelona as our guide. It has clean interiors and uses minimalist design to create a new classic look. The rooms flow harmoniously into each other and white combined with neutral colours to create the perfect palette. Ready to take a lesson in warming up minimalist interiors? Then let’s start!
Clarity of design. That’s what’s at the heart of this project. This living room encapsulates simplicity and clean modern design. The art hanging on the wall punctuates the cool minimalism of the room.
Introducing art into our designs shakes us out of our everyday routines. The arrangement of the living is eye catching because of its intense use of colour. Warm up a minimalist look by using colour in clever and unexpected ways.
The other side of the same room shows us that the apartment is spacious. An empty space between the two ends of the living room is a surprising solution to making the home feel larger. Even an apartment in the heart of the city can feel fresh and airy. We love the snake plant on the table that helps clean the air! Bringing life into your minimalist space makes it feel more homey.
Behind the living room is the combined kitchen and dining area. The space is dominated by dark wood. Its rustic charm contrasts sharply to the clean urban space of the living room. The simple kitchen along the far wall is minimalistic and clean. The dining space is warm and invites you to gather around the table. Combining warm and earthy elements with the cold and modern helps break up a minimalist look.
The corridor of the apartment is full of light. White walls and moulding show off the high ceilings. There’s a mini art gallery in this apartment. The clean minimalist lines are the perfect backdrop for artwork. The natural wood floor in the apartment is beautiful and shines like it’s on display, too!
The bedroom has a beautiful wood partition wall. Behind it is a luxurious marble bathroom with a soaker tub. The use of natural materials in this space is inspiring. Check out the superbly restored ceiling. The apartment is inside an older apartment building with its own charms and delights. Minimalist design is warmed up by the original charm of the building.
Finally, we end our tour in the bedroom looking out on its adjoining balcony. The fresh air can come inside as you enjoy views of the city. Plants on the patio add to the look, making a verdant statement. Crisp white linens and billowy curtains make the room feel light as air.
Thanks for reading our guide to warming up minimalism! We hope that you got some pointers from this apartment. Isn't it lovely?