How to warm up your minimalist home decor

Minimalist design is trending everywhere! Crisp white interiors inspire creativity and make you want to keep your house extra tidy. When a minimalist design goes too far, it can wash away the personality and character of a home. We’ll show you a few ways to warm up a cold minimalist look.

Today we’ll use an apartment in Barcelona as our guide. It has clean interiors and uses minimalist design to create a new classic look. The rooms flow harmoniously into each other and white combined with neutral colours to create the perfect palette. Ready to take a lesson in warming up minimalist interiors? Then let’s start!